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The Oversized Beanie Is Having A Moment Because Of JAŸ-Z

JAŸ-Z’s Oversized Beanies Are Having A Moment — Here’s What He Is Wearing

Published on March 25, 2026
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  • Jay-Z's beanie collection features luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and his own label Paper Planes.
  • Jay-Z's beanies embody a relaxed yet polished style, blending comfort, quality, and intentional design.
The Oversized Beanie Is Having A Moment Because Of JAŸ-Z — Here’s What He Is Wearing
Source: Timothy Nwachukwu / Getty

JAŸ-Z has never been one to follow trends. Lately, fans have been locked in on one specific detail of his off-duty looks with an oversized beanie. Now, everyone’s asking where Hov finds these huge hats? We have the inside scoop about what the rapper’s wearing inside. 

The curiosity is real. Where does Hov get those big, perfectly slouchy beanies? And more importantly, how are these hats so big? One fan commented that Jaÿ had on “the biggest beanie I’ve ever seen in my life.” We do concur.

Check out the tweet:

A recent GQ appearance sparked the conversation again, with viewers clocking a few standout pieces in rotation. 

We discovered one of the hats is a luxury knit from Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, the other comes straight from his own lifestyle imprint, Roc Nation’s Paper Planes. Naturally, the serial entrepreneur would be rocking his own piece. The contrast says everything about his style philosophy. High fashion meets personal branding and all anchored in clean, monochromatic execution.

According to the LA Times, JAŸ-Z’s influence extends far beyond music into fashion and lifestyle spaces. The article mostly highlights Jaÿ’s continued cultural impact through ventures like the Made in America Festival, which has unfortunately been cancelled for the second year in a row. While fans are disappointed, that same reach is exactly why something as simple as a beanie becomes a full-on moment.

If you dig a little deeper, JAŸ’s lineup of hats extends beyond one fancy designer brand. One of his standout pieces includes a collaboration between Moncler Genius and Roc Nation, available through MR PORTER from this “Art of All” collection. The ribbed virgin wool beanie features a structured, wide crown and fold-over brim, giving it that signature oversized silhouette. It is luxury, but still rooted in streetwear DNA.

Then there is Paper Planes, which continues to serve as a core part of his everyday uniform. Pieces like the chunky knit beanie from the brand’s official shop are reminders of his commitment to building and wearing his own ecosystem. It is not just merch. It’s a fashion staple for JAŸ.

He has also been spotted in designs from brands like Rhude and Hood Hat, both known for premium materials like merino wool and elevated takes on classic silhouettes. The common thread is quality and shape. Nothing too tight. Nothing overly styled. Just clean, intentional layering.

That is really the formula. Neutral tones. Luxe fabrics. A slightly exaggerated fit that feels relaxed but still polished.

JAŸ-Z’s beanies work because they fit his fashion ethos of simply not trying too hard. They sit at the intersection of comfort, wealth, and culture. And in true Hov fashion, he does not explain the look. He just wears it until the rest of us catch up.

Are you following? How do you really feel about JAŸ-Z’s beanie collection? Comment below.

RELATED: JAŸ-Z Ignites A Firestorm After Commenting On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

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