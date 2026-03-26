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Handshake Speakeasy To Take Over Bourbon Steak DC

Standout Cocktail Bar Handshake Speakeasy To Take Over Bourbon Steak DC This Weekend

On March 27 and March 28, cocktail bar Handshake Speakeasy out of Mexico City will host a cherry blossom-themed takeover at Bourbon Steak DC

Published on March 26, 2026
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Handshake Speakeasy x Bourbon Steak DC x Four Seasons DC

Handshake Speakeasy, an award-winning cocktail bar based in Mexico City, Mexico, is known for its innovative bar program and approach to crafting cocktails. Handshake Speakeasy will host a special, cherry blossom-themed takeover of Bourbon Steak DC, featuring cocktails perfect for the celebration of the blooming trees to come.

This coming Friday (March 27) and Saturday (March 28), Bourbon Steak DC, nestled inside the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., will play host to Handshake Speakeasy, allowing the famed bar staff to bring a pair of original cocktails to the menu for Cherry Blossom Season. Handshake was recently named the #2 bar in the world by The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

The event also serves as a showcase for Four Seasons DC’s Cherry Blossom decor by designer Jeff Leatham, which can be viewed in the lobby space. Visitors will no doubt take in the sights, but also have access to a grouping of cocktails created by the Handshake and Bourbon Steak DC bar teams.

For visitors at this weekend’s event, Leatham will be unveiling a new design on Friday.

Below, we’ll share the cocktail lineup for the two-day Handshake Speakeasy and Bourbon Steak DC cherry-blossom-themed activation.

The Bloom Effect (Cherry Blossom special) – Lalo tequila blanco, Giffard passion fruit liqueur, hibiscus tea, almond, lime, clarified with tofu; a delicate, floral, and lightly tart celebration of DC’s iconic season.


Lychee Highball (Handshake Signature) – Tanqueray Dry, Jasmine Tea Pearls, Lychee Sake, Lychee Liqueur, Clarified Lime Juice, CO2 infusion; effervescent, floral, and lightly sweet.


Olive Oil Gimlet – Lalo tequila Blanco, Olive Oil EV, Granny Smith Apple, Lillet Blanc, Rosemary
Matcha Yuzu – Macallan 12, Matcha Tea, Yuzu Juice/Extract, Lemon Juice, Whole Milk; crisp, herbal, and surprisingly silky


Orange Blossom – Lalo Tequila Blanco, Vanilla beans, Jasmine Tea Pearls, Orange Blossom Water, Lemon Juice, Whole Milk; creamy, aromatic, and floral with a hint of citrus.

Again, the takeover kicks off on Friday, March 27 at 6:30-8:30, and the times are the same for the experience on Saturday, March 28. The cocktails will be on offer until the end of May.

To learn more about Bourbon Steak DC, click here.

To learn more about Handshake Speakeasy, click here.

Handshake Speakeasy x Bourbon Steak DC x Four Seasons DC

Photo: Four Seasons DC

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cocktail spirit.ed Washington D.C.

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