Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day 2026 With These Recipes

National Gin & Tonic Day is here, and to celebrate, we’ve got several brands and recipes for the simple yet refreshing cocktail. As the warmer months are upon us, National Gin & Tonic Day gives us a worthy reason to share the beauty of this classic cocktail.

Anyone who has been reading this column over the years should be well aware that gin is my favorite spirit. I find it to be versatile, playful, and bold when it needs to be. The Gin & Tonic is a classic cocktail for a reason. Depending on the gin, the citrus, floral, and herbal notes dance well against one’s fizzy tonic of choice.

Gonna keep it funky with you. In the interest of time, I’m sharing a portion of my 2024 National Gin & Tonic Day story here:

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According to several sources, the cocktail was initially created by officers in the Presidency armies, a military arm of the East India Company that worked within the Indian subcontinent. As malaria ravaged European troops, Dr. George Cleghorn of Scotland studied how quinine could help limit the spread of the deadly disease.

As anyone who has ever tasted quinine in tonic water knows, it has a particular flavor that is hard to mistake or mask so the military officer added water, sugar, lime, and gin to help the quinine go down easily. This was when European military officers received rations of distilled spirits as part of their service. Currently, quinine isn’t as potent as it was back in the 19th Century. You can get a really good breakdown of the Gin and Tonic’s history here.

Below, I’ve got some brands that I’ve enjoyed and others I’ve yet to dive into. As always, these roundups are informational at root, but I hope they inspire you to seek out a G&T for yourself today and beyond. It’s also a good way to learn how to appreciate gin and all its nuances.

If you don’t see your brand here, I didn’t get a pitch, or it may have slipped my mind. On the latter, charge my head, not my heart, and always give me a nudge via email.

As always, sip safely and surely. Have a Happy National Gin & Tonic Day.

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Photo: Getty