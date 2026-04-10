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US Government To Automatically Register Young Men For Military Draft

US To Automatically Register Young Men For Military Draft, Unc Status Is Finally Embraced

President Donald Trump has not only started a war with Iran, but now Gen Z may lawfully have to join the front lines.

Published on April 10, 2026
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President Donald Trump has not only started a war with Iran, but now Gen Z may lawfully have to join the front lines.

The news comes by way of the Selective Service System (SSS), which is updating its self-registration policy to include a requirement that all eligible men between the ages of 18 and 25 will automatically be registered in the U.S. military draft pool beginning in December.

There’s no way around registration because it is required by law, and the site notes that in the case of a “National Emergency” the Department of War will use the SSS to draft young men with the approval of President Trump and Congress.

“The Selective Service System (SSS) is a federal agency that has been a distinguished part of America’s history for over a century, spanning eras of conflict and peacetime,” reads the site. “We are part of America’s National Defense Strategy, fostering deterrence through innovation and supporting the Department of War’s priority to maintain a formidable end-strength that provides America’s all-volunteer force with the overmatch necessary to deter, compete and win in the future.”

Most men between 18 and 25 were already required to register, but according to The Hill, it became automatic last December as part of fiscal 2026’s National Defense Authorization Act, which also received a $31.3 million budget.

The goal of the streamlining was to save money by transferring “responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources.”

America hasn’t held a draft since 1973 for the Vietnam War, but with Trump’s sudden attack on Iran, it has put Americans on edge regarding the implications of the war.

Trump also hasn’t been clear on the war’s timeline or how long it can last. He’s also been stutter-stepping on a ceasefire, but has steadily ratcheted up the intensity, which recently peaked with a brutal Easter Sunday message promising to destroy Iran entirely.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” 

He’s since struck a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran, but the draft announcement still has some people on edge.

See how social media is reacting to the draft’s changing terms below.

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