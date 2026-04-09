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Halle Bailey Reflects On Backlash To 'The Little Mermaid' Casting

Halle Bailey On ‘Little Mermaid’ Casting Outrage: “I Learned How To Block Out The Noise”

"I feel like it taught me to listen to myself and the good voices inside," Bailey said.

Published on April 9, 2026
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  • Bailey, who is currently promoting her latest film, You, Me and Tuscany, which also stars Regé - Jean Page as her love interest in the romantic comedy, spoke with The Independent about the backlash she experienced when it was announced she was cast in the role and well after the film's release, calling it a "beautiful experience."
Halle Bailey Reflects On Backlash To 'The Little Mermaid' Casting
John Nacion / Halle Bailey

It’s been a few years since Halle Bailey took to the seas to bring Disney princess, Ariel, to life on the big screen, and now she is reflecting on the outrage her casting caused among some “fans.”

Bailey, who is currently promoting her latest film, You, Me and Tuscany, which also stars Regé – Jean Page as her love interest in the romantic comedy, spoke with the Independent about the backlash she experienced when it was announced she was cast in the role and well after the film’s release, calling it a “beautiful experience.”

Some “fans,” mainly caucasians, were not happy to see a version of the fictional mermaid Princess Ariel with melanin and luxurious red locs. At the same time, many were happy to see some representation on the big screen.

“I feel like it taught me to listen to myself and the good voices inside,” Bailey said in the interview with the publication, “I learned how to block out the noise.”

Halle Bailey Reveals She Got Support From Many Women In Her Industry

It also helped that Bailey got support from fellow actresses like Rachel Zegler, who portrayed Snow White in another live-action Disney remake, and that she was receiving backlash over her casting as well.

She also spoke about what it was like to get support from Zendaya and Ariana Grande.

“As women, I think we form a little protective bubble around each other, especially when we see a peer going through lots of opinions,” Bailey said. “… Sometimes the opinions of people can muddy your own thoughts. So, it’s special to have a community who’s there to say, ‘You’re amazing. We’re here for you.'”

Bailey also revealed to the British outlet that she found ways to cope with the backlash, telling the Independent she treated the moment like an experiment.

“It was actually freeing to be in the middle of this conversation where so many different opinions were coming in, and they were so opposite from one another,” Bailey said. “I felt like I was watching myself inside a cup, seeing how people react to it.”

The backlash also didn’t steal the joy from Bailey as she took on the role, calling the experience “very impactful to the little girl in me.”

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