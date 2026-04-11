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The Fumble: Geno's Dawn Disrespect, Dianna Russini Rumors

The Fumble: Geno’s Dawn Staley Disrespect, Mike Vrabel’s Dianna Russini Rumors, & Talking NBA Drama With Jemele Hill

Breaking down the latest news in sports culture from the week.

Published on April 11, 2026
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Both the men’s and women’s NCAA championship journeys were controversial this year, and for the ladies, it peaked in the Final Four.

UConn’s Geno Auriemma couldn’t accept defeat and turned Dawn Staley’s South Carolina win into a drama-filled event when he accused her of not shaking hands, which overshadowed her win.

Though her team was blown out in the Finals by UCLA, her time to shine was ruined, and The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai debate the situation with Rikai removing race from it.

“Stop that on the internet,” Rodney begins. “Yo, there are people who don’t like certain individuals within a certain class or a certain group or demographic. It does not mean they feel that way about everybody. That’s so small-minded and ignorant. Every time somebody has an interaction with a Black woman, everybody feels, ‘Oh, cancel that person.’ It’s just like, ‘Shut up.’ The two of them have a great relationship. I mean, he coached her. Team USA, obviously, we’ve seen them in previous years. They have nothing but the utmost respect for one another, but they just didn’t have it at that time.”

The NFL Draft is still weeks away, but we’re getting insider information no one asked for after some suspicious photographs of New York Times reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were spotted getting cozy at a resort.

Samaria has some firsthand knowledge on the situation, having worked in Nashville where Vrabel was a head coach from 2018-2023.

“You know what’s funny is this was a running joke when I was in Nashville, right? Just a rumor because people always questioned why Dianna was getting all the stories,” Samaria remembers. “How is she breaking news within the facility? You don’t live here. We’re actually sitting here covering the team day in and day out. And then you go on Twitter and Dianna has broken something that has happened, a trade or whatever. Anything that had to do with Mike Vrabel, she was breaking it. So there was always this rumor that they had something going on. But I just kind of took it with a grain of salt. Because I already know the stigma that women in sports have.”

To talk more about Russini/Vrabel drama, the crew chatted it up with sports journalist Jemele Hill, who also broke some current NBA news and the tight MVP race.

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