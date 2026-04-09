CASSIUS Approves: Kith Readies Knicks Fans For Playoffs, Timex Drops Off An Affordable Diver, & More

Source: Kith / KITH

Welcome to Cassius Approves, where the team drops off some of the hottest items around in fashion, sneakers, tech, and more. Whether an impulsive purchase, a quick Amazon Prime order, or a statement piece, we’re cutting through the noise with our recommendations. Check out our latest selections below.

KITH x adidas BW

Margiela called them Replicas for a reason. Before fashion heads got hold of the silhouette, they had a more utilitarian look when adidas introduced the German Army Trainers (or GATs) as the BW Army Shoe. Now, Kith is striking a happy medium by elevating the BW with upgraded materials to set off your spring wardrobe. They got done up in four shades, of a deep brown, a rich leather tan, and a muted green and blush. They just exclusively released at all KITH Flagships, both domestically and internationally, but you’re not alone in thinking they’re a solid rotational pickup, so think fast.

Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2

If you’re still actively fighting the good fight against returning to wired earbuds and love the freedom that comes with no wires, Nike and Beats have returned with a special edition of the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2. Unlike many wireless buds, they come with the signature ear cuff that silences your they-might-fall-out-of-my ear anxiety. Yes, they come with built-in heart rate monitoring for workouts, Active Noise Canceling, and Transparency mode, but the upgrade comes in an eye-catching colorway that matches the splattered print on the charging case. If you’re looking for an excuse to upgrade yours, you can cop these LeBron James-approved ones for $249.

KITH X New York Knicks ’26 Playoffs

Ronnie Fieg continues to use his powers as the New York Knicks’ creative director for good by making sure fans of the 53-year championship drought team are laced for the playoffs. His Kith imprint has partnered with Giorgio Armani to satisfy your Knickbockers needs, ranging from polos, bomber jackets, collared shirts, fleece hoodies, and crewnecks to accessories. New Era was also tapped for snapbacks and wool fitteds. Even if you like to be more low-key about your fandom, there are more elevated pieces like a $2,595 wool bomber or a clean cream rugby. Be sure to cop your favorites ahead of the playoffs kicking off April 18 with the third-seeded Knicks taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

Timex Deepwater Arctic

A classic diver watch is an essential for any watch collection, and one of the most solid and sound picks is a Timex. The Connecticut-born brand is known for its no-fuss, affordable options that you won’t mind bumping around, but they’ve quietly been building on that legacy with a constant release of respected wrist pieces. And 2024’s Deep Water is living proof. Now it’s been updated with an Artic edition, which welcomes Arabic numbers on the indices, a ceramic bezel, and a luminescent pearl at the 12. Wrapped in a jubilee bracelet are three new color ways: a black, a blue, and a Root-beer looking brown bezel-equipped one that’ll run you $319, $20 more than the other two.