Kanye West Sued After Allegedy Knocking Man Out At Iconic LA Hotel

Source: WWD / Getty

Kanye West is in trouble again, and this time, it stems from an incident at a Los Angeles hotel with a lengthy track record of celebrity meltdowns.

A John Doe plaintiff is suing West, alleging that the rap superstar sucker punched him at the Chateau Marmont with no provocation.

Per a TMZ report, he says in his lawsuit that he was at the hotel in the garden space in a private dining area on April 16, 2024, when West came over and punched him in the face, ultimately knocking him to the floor, where he was rendered unconscious. But he says West kept punching him.

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Apparently, this was because West claimed that the unidentified man was “offensive and inappropriate” with a female member of his entourage. But the man says that although that’s not true, West repeated the allegations on a podcast, further injuring his reputation.

The podcast the plaintiff was referring to is The Download, where he told the host, Justin Laboy, that the situation happened in defense of his wife, Bianca Censori.

“My wife is walking to the bathroom at the Chateau, and this guy just grabbed my wife,” West said. “ I didn’t see it happen, but she started to explain it to me, what happened, so I walked over and found him… I talked to the guy, like you just need to leave… and I’m like no, it’s not ok, it wasn’t ok.” (Story starts at 1:20).



He added, “Then he started… had to go to bed early — tucked this n-gga in.”

Among other incidents at the celebrity hangout, in 1982, comedian John Belushi died of an overdose in the hotel’s Bungalow 3. In 2004, famed celebrity photographer Helmut Newton was pulling his car out of the driveway when he suffered a fatal heart attack. Britney Spears was banned from the property after erratic behavior in 2007.

In 2022, Jay-Z was asked to move his post-Oscars Gold Party out of the hotel during a labor strike. He did not, and partygoers that year included Rihanna, Diddy, Saweetie, and Snoop.

West released his Bully album earlier this month, performing two sold-out shows at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, his first in five years. Guest artists included Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott, and Hill’s sons YG Marley and Zion Marley. His daughter, North West, also performed.

West has already been hit in the pocket this year. Handyman Tony Saxon was awarded $140K after winning a lawsuit that alleged West did not pay him for his work at a Malibu mansion designed by award-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Saxon was hired to strip the concrete mansion of plumbing and electricity and replace a staircase with a slide. The house, which West purchased for $57M, was ultimately sold at a loss.

See social media’s reaction to Ye’s latest legal issue below.