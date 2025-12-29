Everything Available From Kanye West’s Yeezy Site Refresh Over The Holidays

Kanye West has been quiet lately when it comes to both music and his infamous rants, but for fans of his fashion, he’s delivering for the holidays.

Just in time to blow some of your Christmas cash, his Yeezy.com storefront has been flush with new products that stay true to his vision of fashion-forward garments that won’t completely deplete your bank account. He’s still on his utilitarian wave, and it’s apparent in the nearly 20 new items.

Starting with a $100 insulated faux-leather parka equipped with a faux-fur-lined hood, available in typical black and a greyscale camo. Other jacket options include a cotton cargo jacket and a colored version, each running you $60.

The standout of the new offering is the $100 SL-03 boots, a thick-soled, chunky slip-on. There’s a $60 sneaker dubbed the BL-01 that’s also a slip-on but has a more retro sporty vibe thanks to its curved midsole and a rigged outsole. The release marks his first proper sneaker offering since his split with adidas.

Other new available goods include squared glasses, a simple nylon backpack, 100% cotton grey-washed jeans, a cotton pair of carpenter pants, an army green duffle, and two new white tees. The simple slip-on shoe also comes in two new colorways: grey and white.

Ye’s cancelled right now because of his antisemitic rants and disparaging many of his peers (like attacking Jay-Z’s kids), so his dream of accessible fashion finally being realized has been largely overshadowed.

Affordable pricing was one of the main reasons he ended his Yeezy partnership with Gap after they refused to lower the prices on their collaborative collection.

“We designed an entire collection and … I wasn’t able to set the actual price that I wanted for this collection,” West said, referencing pieces that were sold for $200, despite his wish for a $20 price tag.

Yeezy.com usually takes 6 to 13 weeks to ship, so you should probably hit the checkout ASAP if you’re gravitating towards any pieces.

Take a look at the entire new drop below.

