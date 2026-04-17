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Live Nation Ruled Monopoly In Anti-Trust Case Over Ticket Prices

Live Nation Ruled Monopoly In Blockbuster Anti-Trust Case Over Sky-High Ticket Prices

The concert promotion company lost big in court after it was found it exploited and overcharged ticket buyers.

Published on April 17, 2026
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Ticketmaster - Live Nation - Photo Illustration
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

If you felt overcharged and exploited as a Live Nation concert ticket buyer, the courts now say you’re right.

The nation’s largest promoter, along with its subsidiary Ticketmaster, lost a federal anti-trust case and was deemed a monopoly on Wednesday.

A New York federal court rendered the decision, per an NPR report.

“For far too long, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have taken advantage of fans and artists by raising prices for tickets and stifling any competition that threatened their power,” New York District Attorney Letitia James said in a statement. “A jury found what we have long known to be true: Live Nation and Ticketmaster are breaking the law and costing consumers millions of dollars in the process.”

In 2024, during the Biden/Harris administration, the Department of Justice sued the concert promoter, alleging that it was operating as a monopoly, squeezing the competition out of the lucrative ticketing market. Thirty-nine states, including New York, along with the District of Columbia, joined the case.

The government alleged that Ticketmaster controls more than 86% of tickets sold at “major concert venues,” defined as more than 250 theaters and arenas in the U.S. with seating capacity of more than 8,000 that host more than 10 concerts annually.

Under a $280 million settlement with the Trump administration Department of Justice in March, Live Nation agreed to divest ownership in 13 venues, limit service fees to 15%, and allow venues more discretion in who they use as promoters and ticketing partners. But 33 states and D.C. forged ahead anyway.

“This was a massive win for the state AGs and an historic miss for the DOJ,” Notre Dame law professor Roger Alford wrote in an email to NPR. “The DOJ had the talent, the material, and the audience. It just lacked leadership with the courage to step on stage.”

However, what this means for fans is still unclear, as Live Nation has denied wrongdoing and will certainly appeal. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who also oversaw the Diddy trial, has asked the parties to meet to determine “next steps.”

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter. Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand,” Live Nation said in a statement after the verdict. “Of course, Live Nation can and will appeal any unfavorable rulings on these motions.”

See social media’s reaction to the ruling below.

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