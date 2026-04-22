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Arkansas Teacher Chokes Student For Calling Him "Lil Bruh"

Arkansas Teacher Chokes Student For Calling Him “Lil Bruh” But Social Media Wants To Hear Both Sides

A teacher in West Memphis, Arkansas, is facing the repercussions of letting a student get under his skin.

Published on April 22, 2026
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Empty Classroom with Green Chairs Stacked on Wooden Desks Ready for Students
Source: poco_bw / Getty

A teacher in West Memphis, Arkansas, is facing the repercussions of letting a student get under his skin.

The teacher, Tracy Matthews, works at Wonder Junior High School and got into a physical altercation with a student because he didn’t appreciate how he was addressed.

“Bruh, I don’t have a computer,” the teen told Matthews, according to the police report, to which he responded, “I’m not your bruh. I’m your sir.”

Doubling down, the kid retorted, “My bad, lil bruh,” which was the final straw for the 56-year-old teacher.

Matthews grabbed the student by his shirt and shoved him against a desk before the student left the classroom.

But Matthews followed him and reportedly grabbed him by his neck and choked him against a wall, which KSN said made “it hard for him to breathe.”

After the incident, the student alerted the principal, who got a hold of surveillance footage to back up his claims and turned it over to the police.

The West Memphis Police then arrested and charged Matthews with aggravated assault, who’s currently out on bond.

According to WREG, the West Memphis School District released the following statement: 

“The West Memphis School District is aware of an isolated incident at Wonder Jr. High School. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is the district’s top priority. We appreciate our partnership with the West Memphis Police Department, which contributes to the safety of all district schools. Being a law enforcement matter, the district has no further comment.” 

WREG asked the school district if Matthews remains employed with Wonder Junior High, but said they were told they’re unaware of his current employment status.

And no, the footage hasn’t popped up on social media yet.

See how social media debates the incident and how taxing the school environment can be for administrators below.

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