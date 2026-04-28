The Black Watch’: Cassius & Bossip Travel To Hillman To Talk ‘A Different World’ On Netflix—’It’s Needed’

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

From the yard to your screen, Hillman’s homecoming is on the way to Netflix and we’re weighing in.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Today, the brands released a new episode of The Black Watch, an editorial-led series examining the biggest cultural moments in film and entertainment.

The latest installment of the series brings together BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, iONE Digital Vice President of Video Tanya Hoffler-Moore, iONE Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division, Alvin Blanco, and producer Xavier Francis for candid commentary on A Different World.

Source: The Black Watch / Netflix

As previously reported, the sequel, which will span 10 half-hour episodes in a single-camera format, follows Deborah, the rebellious daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she begins her freshman year while grappling with her parents’ legacy.



That legacy looms large over the panel’s discussion.

“I don’t know yet,” admits Tanya. “Sometimes when we have amazing shows like A Different World, it’s like leave it alone.” Source: The Black Watch / Netflix “Expectations are lofty,” said Alvin. “I want it to succeed, I want it to be great. The original is like a classic Hip-Hop album, it inspired me to want to go to college.” Source: The Black Watch / Netflix “I think it’s needed in this time,” adds Xavier. “I’m gonna watch it, no matter what, I’m gonna ride for it but I’m hoping it does what it needs to do for this generation and generations ahead.” Source: The Black Watch / Netflix

Still, amid the cautious optimism, Dani offers a note of reassurance about the creative team steering the sequel.

Pointing to showrunner Felicia Pride, whose credits include Bel-Air and Grey’s Anatomy, alongside returning executive producer Debbie Allen, Dani makes it clear she feels confident in the project’s foundation.

“She understands the weight of this…how big this is for the culture,” Dani says of Pride, adding that Allen’s involvement further solidifies the show’s credibility and connection to the original. Source: The Black Watch / Netflix

The conversation also highlighted why the show remains so beloved, with panelists reflecting on their favorite characters from the original series.

“It’s absolutely Freddie,” says Xavier. “I had the biggest crush on Freddie. She was the one.”

“I’m a Whitley girl, I love me some Whitley Gilbert,” says Dani. “I love the ridiculous accent, I love how she dressed, I love how they pretty much made her an AKA. I fell in love with Whitley.”

Others pointed to Dwayne Wayne as the heart of the show.

“He was our Zack Morris…he was the star of the show in my eyes. It didn’t feel like an episode without him,” says Tanya. “His sneaker game, we locked in. It was the show where we checked in,” adds Alvin.

Ultimately, the group agrees that they’re emotionally connected to the show that was an important part of their upbringing.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

That emotional connection is exactly what the Netflix sequel is aiming to tap into, blending returning cast members with a new generation of talent. Legacy stars, including Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, and Cree Summer, are set to reprise their roles, joined by newcomers like Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Norman Nixon Jr.

Ultimately, the consensus is clear: the sequel must honor what came before while carving out its own lane.

Will YOU be watching the A Different World sequel?

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If you enjoyed BOSSIP and Cassius’ take, be sure to tune into new episodes of The Black Watch for more conversations on the culture’s biggest moments.