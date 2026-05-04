Subscribe
Close
Sports

Fernando Mendoza To Skip White House Visit

Fernando Mendoza To Skip White House Visit Because It’s Not “A Good Look” & Social Media Reacts

Despite a scheduling mix-up about Raiders OTAs, the No. 1 pick makes it clear he’s prioritizing proving himself over celebration.

Published on May 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Minicamp
Source: David Becker / Getty

Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, won’t be making the traditional White House trip with his former college teammates.

The Indiana University football team is set to visit Washington, D.C., on May 11, continuing the long-standing championship tradition. But Mendoza — fresh off a Heisman Trophy, a national title and the whirlwind of becoming the top pick — is choosing a different path: getting to work.

When asked if he’d join the visit, Mendoza pointed to what he believed was a scheduling conflict with the Las Vegas Raiders’ organized team activities. He said he couldn’t afford to miss practice as a rookie trying to establish himself. The only problem? The Raiders’ OTAs don’t actually begin until May 18, a week after the White House visit.

Still, the message behind his decision was clear.

“I’m on the bottom of the totem pole here. I’ve got to prove myself,” Mendoza told reporters Saturday. “I can’t miss practice. I don’t have the calendar, but as a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look. I want to try to best serve my teammates, and I don’t know if that’d be accomplishing that goal.”

Whether it’s a mix-up or just a convenient out, Mendoza isn’t lingering in the glow of his college success. The spotlight has already shifted, and so has his mindset.

After months of hype, celebrations and career-defining moments, Mendoza sounded most excited about something far less glamorous: getting back on the field.

“Out of all those great milestones, I’m really happy about these past two days,” Mendoza said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Because it’s back to football.”

For Mendoza, the next chapter has already started — and he’s not wasting time looking back.

See social media’s reactions to the decision below.

Related Tags

Fernando Mendoza heisman trophy las vegas raiders

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Aziz Ansari Clowns Unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel In 'SNL' Cold Open Sketch

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Spirit Airlines Shuts Down After Rescue Deal Talks Fall Through

    Spirit Airlines Officially Shuts Down After Trump White House Fails To Secure A Rescue Deal

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The Cult of Natureboy

    Hulu's 'Cult Of NatureBoy' Shows How A Social Media Guru Built A Real-Life Nightmare

    Global Grind
    Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour - Atlanta, GA

    What Hip-Hop & R&B Artists Can You See For $30 With Live Nation’s Ticket Deal?

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR
    0:00
    Sports  |  By ldemirjian

    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    24 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    Erika Kirk Discusses Her Late Husband Charlie Kirk's New Book On "Hannity"
    23 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Erika Kirk Cries “Whiteface” Over Druski Skit But The Internet Can’t Get Past Her Outfit

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close