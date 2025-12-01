Subscribe
Diego Pavia Heisman Controversy: Vanderbilt QB’s Post-Ceremony Backlash

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia went from Heisman hopeful to social media controversy after his post-ceremony behavior drew major backlash. Despite a historic 10-win season and 189 first-place votes, Pavia lost the Heisman to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. In response, Pavia was seen in a viral nightclub video flipping off the voters and shouting “F Indiana.” Critics called the moment classless and damaging to Vanderbilt’s reputation, while others defended Pavia’s raw honesty and underdog fire. At just 5’8” and unlikely to go pro, supporters argue this was his one shot to speak freely. Was his reaction out of line—or a rare glimpse into the pressure elite athletes face?

