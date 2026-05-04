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Jeff Bezos’ $500 Million Yacht Is Too Big... So He’s Trying to Sell It

Jeff Bezos’ $500 Million Yacht Is Too Big… So He’s Trying to Sell It & Social Media Rips Him

After years of flexing extreme wealth, the Amazon founder is quietly shopping his massive yacht Koru — a floating palace that’s proving too large, too expensive and too ridiculous to keep.

Published on May 4, 2026
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Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, speaks on stage during the
Source: Nicolò Campo / Getty

Looks like shaming billionaires is working.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has been heavily criticized for his treatment of Amazon workers including his reluctance to address safety concerns or increase employee pay, is selling his mega yacht. 

Page Six says the billionaire has been quietly trying to sell his $500 million water mansion, Koru, because it’s just too damn big. Apparently, the whale of a water vessel has always travelled with a $75 million to support ship, Abeona, but Page Six is unclear as to whether that is part of the deal.

According to reports, it costs $30 million per year to operate the two ships together. (Not that that’s a burden for the 250 Billion Dollar Man, but it may make buyers scarce),” Page Six reports. 

Some personalized features and the most recognizable on Koru is a wooden sculpture of Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sanchez, as a mermaid on the prow. The ship includes water cannons, which are used to keep pirates from attempting to board the vessel. 

“The 417-foot vessel is one of the world’s largest sailing yachts. David Geffen’s Rising Sun is slightly bigger at 453 feet, with a source previously noting to the Post that billionaires can suffer from ‘aquatic penis envy,’” Page Six notes. 

The ship is reportedly so big that in 2025, it was denied a mooring in Monaco during the Grand Prix due to its size. And during Bezos’ wedding to Sanchez in the summer, the yacht was so big that it was unable to get anywhere near the lagoon where the two were married. 

In 2023, the New York Times reported that Koru was forced to dock near oil tankers and container ships in Florida because it was too big to dock near regular-sized ships in the Everglades.

Despite its obvious size issues, the boat is a floating bastion of luxuriousness, “featuring a glass-bottom pool, three jacuzzis and a helipad. It has a crew of 36 and can fit up to 18 guests.” 

Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Usher, and more have all partied on the mega yacht. Maybe mentioning this can help Bezos get the selling price.  

See social media’s reaction to the champagne problems below.

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