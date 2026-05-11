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LaMelo Ball & Ana Montana Announce Birth Of Their 1st Child, LaOne

LaMelo Ball & Ana Montana Announce Birth Of Their 1st Child, LaOne & Social Media Does A Double Take

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana revealed they quietly welcomed their son, LaOne, in January.

Published on May 11, 2026
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LaMelo Ball has completed the trifecta of all three ball brothers becoming fathers.

Over the weekend, the Charlotte Hornets star and his child’s mother, Ana Montana (real name Analicia Chaves), announced that she gave birth to their son in January. And as previously hinted at by LaVar Ball, the child’s name is LaOne.

Announced exclusively through People, Montana posted a gallery of photos of the new family, including one of them all rocking Melo’s signature Puma sneakers.

Alongside revealing their child to the world, Montana also kick-started her I Am Fertility initiative, a platform and nonprofit dedicated to supporting women through the hardships of fertility and IVF.

“Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way,” the couple tells People. “Family has always meant everything to us, but becoming parents has given us an entirely new perspective on love, purpose, legacy, and what truly matters most.”

“He has brought so much happiness and meaning into our lives, and we’re incredibly grateful to God for trusting us with such a special blessing,” they continue. “We’re embracing this new chapter with so much love and excitement as we raise and guide our son together.”

And the IVF nonprofit ties back to her journey of getting pregnant and how it led her to want other women to have the resources they need.

“At one point during my IVF journey, I felt overwhelmed, emotional, isolated, and unsure where to turn,” says Montana. “That experience inspired me to create I Am Fertility as a safe space where women don’t have to face this journey alone. This is more than awareness, it’s about creating real support, real access, and a community where women feel seen, understood, and hopeful.”

The organization’s inaugural grant will gift $5,000 each to two women, with grant applications opening on Mother’s Day and closing on June 1.

She’s also planning to launch The HOPE Grant to provide financial support to those navigating IVF and fertility treatment.

See social media’s reaction to Ball announcing the birth of his first child, LaOne, below.

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