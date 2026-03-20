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LaVar Ball Sparks Rumors LaMelo Has a Son Named 'LaOne'

LaMelo Ball Has a Son Named ‘LaOne’? Social Media Convinced After LaVar’s Latest Brag

LaVar Ball hinted that another grandchild named “LaOne” may already be in the family, sparking speculation it's LaMelo's.

Published on March 20, 2026
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The basketball savant that is LaVar Ball is a walking social media clip, and the Ball patriarch recently dropped some gems on his sons’ podcast.

While chatting it up on Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball, LaVar sat down with hosts Lonzo BallLiAngelo Ball, Anthony Salazar, and Darren Moore.

Since he already raised three NBA players, he is ready to go even harder with his grandkids and promises even more elite training. While doing such humble bragging, he casually mentioned he’s already got one to train, reportedly named LaOne.

First, he references LiAngelo’s kid, LaVelo, pointing to him and saying, “Gelo already got my number one pick.” 

LaVelo, the child of Gelo and his ex Nikki Mudarris, is LaVar’s first grandson, born in 2023. The two had a baby girl the following year, named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, and then, in 2025, he welcomed his third child with his now ex-wife, Rashida Nicole.

But then LaVar’s face lit up when he mentioned another Ball heir, “And hey, I got another one, too. Called LaOne.”

Lonzo then asks if he’ll have him running drills anytime soon, and he immediately lays out his plans.

“I’mma train them,” he said. “If I raise you three killers in the backyard, what you think I’m going to do with the gym in the backyard? … They’re gonna start at 4.”

Then he says his secret to getting the kid to train at a higher level is to play him against older kids.

“But here’s the thing: I put the hoops down in the gym. They’ll go sideways, and I’ll invite teams over there [aged] 8 and 9 to play my 4 and 5-year-olds.”

Social media immediately began snooping to figure out who LaOne is, and concluded it can’t be Lonzo because he’s only got a daughter named Zoey that was born in 2018, so the next logical option is the youngest of the trio, LaMelo.

Melo is notoriously the quietest brother, but has been linked to influencer Ana Montana since 2021, yet there is no confirmation of kids. 

However, in one of Melo’s Instagram posts from January, it’s captioned, “very very blessed day i love you One 🕺🏽🛸💕 1/15/26 💕” which could signal a birthday.

See social media’s reaction to the latest Ball kid below.

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