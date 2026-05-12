Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Inside Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Company: “Chaos”

Office No-Show & Changed Numbers: Inside Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Company “Chaos”

Kevin Hart is facing fresh scrutiny after a report detailed months of turmoil at his Hartbeat company.

Published on May 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FBL-NETFLIX-BRADY
MICHAEL TRAN

On the heels of his Netflix Is A Joke roast, the fire is being lit under Kevin Hart’s feet on the business side, too.

Bloomberg has published an article documenting “a year of chaos and conflict” at his Hartbeat company, which ended with him licensing his name and selling a stake in Hartbeat to Authentic Brands Group.

The downhill slide started in January 2025, after his last two CEOs left, and he assumed the role at Hartbeat. But Bloomberg alleges he’d go “weeks and sometimes months without visiting the office.”

Even worse, he was taking the reins just as Hollywood was hitting a slump, thanks to “rising interest rates and growing skepticism about the profitability of streaming,” so many media companies were going through rounds of layoffs and halting new projects.

Hartbeat wasn’t immune, as investment in new TV and film projects slowed, a trend only exacerbated by declining sales on the company’s YouTube channels.

Still, the company hired Eric Eddings and Lesley Gwam to develop podcasts, but after their projects never got greenlit, they reportedly plotted to start their own company, and once Jeff Clanagan —former concert promoter and movie producer— found out, they were fired. Then they were sued for “alleged theft of trade secrets and breach of contract,” and even got a court-approved temporary restraining order.

A round of firings in December saw six more staffers gone. Hartbeat also fired the heads of its TV division, yet no official company-wide announcement was made to explain the firings.

Senior leadership held a meeting soon after, during which Hart reportedly spoke briefly at the end about the changes, but took no questions and changed his number shortly thereafter. 

A few weeks later, the Authentic Brands Group deal was finalized, and he used some of that capital to buy out Aubry Partners, putting him back in sole charge of his brand, separate from Hartbeat.

A clarifying email followed that called the shake-up a “turning point” for the company, and a section from Hart allegedly acknowledging the hiccups, writing, “I know the past few months have been tough.”

Bloomberg adds he noted that the company was too dependent on his individual success, and he signed off the email as “Kevin AKA Boss Man.”

See social media’s reaction to Hart’s business moves below.

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart's Roast Delivered Doses Of Racism & Questionable Humor

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

    Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Fresh Prince Pics

    13 Black TV Moms Who Raised Us Even If They Weren’t Ours

    Global Grind
    Louis Vuitton - Paris Men's Fashion Week FW2026 - Front Row

    Social Reacts To Chris Brown’s New Album ‘BROWN’

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
    12 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    Playoff Drip Index: Ranking The Most Stylish Players Of The NBA Postseason

    Comment
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    SOCCER: OCT 17 NWSL Bay FC vs NC Courage
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: Brianna Pinto’s Soccer Foundation Is Leveling The Playing Field

    Comment
    Chicago Stars v Utah Royals
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close