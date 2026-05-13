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Reparations Push Targets Plantations Built On Slave Labor

Gullah Geechee Advocates Want Charleston Plantations To Give Back 7,000 Acres

Reparations organizers and descendants of enslaved Africans are demanding that three historic South Carolina plantations transfer land into community control.

Published on May 13, 2026
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A group of reparations advocates and Gullah Geechee community members in Charleston are demanding that three former plantations return thousands of acres of land to descendants of enslaved Africans.

According to Capital B News, the effort, backed by more than 135 organizations, businesses, and residents, calls on the owners of Boone Hall Plantation, Middleton Place, and Magnolia Plantation to transfer roughly 7,000 acres into community stewardship. Organizers issued a 40-day ultimatum as part of a broader push for reparations tied to the region’s history of slavery and displacement.

Among the leading voices is Marcus McDonald of Charleston Black Lives Matter, whose family traces its roots to Boone Hall Plantation. McDonald said many descendants of enslaved people connected to the plantation still struggle with access to basic infrastructure, even as Charleston’s tourism industry continues to grow.

Charleston generated a record $14 billion in tourism revenue in 2025 and welcomed nearly 8 million visitors, according to local tourism figures. Historic plantation sites remain major attractions, with Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens serving as a filming location for productions including The Notebook.

McDonald said descendants of enslaved families are being pushed out of the area because of rising costs and development tied to tourism and gentrification. The reparations campaign comes amid renewed national conversations around voting rights, racial equity, and the preservation of Black history. Organizers also pointed to a recent United Nations resolution describing the transatlantic slave trade and chattel slavery as crimes against humanity.

Advocates argue that reparations should not be viewed as a political issue but as recognition of historical harm and inequality that continues to affect Black communities today. Census and research data cited by organizers show Black residents in Charleston County experience higher poverty rates and significantly lower median household incomes than white residents.

Representatives for the plantations responded differently to the demands. Magnolia Plantation did not comment. Boone Hall and Middleton Place released statements saying they are open to engaging with community concerns and are committed to presenting the history of slavery honestly and respectfully.

Middleton Place Foundation described itself as an educational nonprofit focused on preserving the legacy and contributions of enslaved Africans and African Americans connected to the property.

McDonald said organizers hope the campaign inspires similar efforts across the South and Caribbean, where many former plantations remain tourist destinations today.

RELATED: Retired NFL Player Herschel Walker Says Reparations Are Not Biblical

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