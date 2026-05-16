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Every 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' Black Cover Model

Every ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Issue Black Cover Model

Although it took three decades, Black women became a mainstay when they broke the barrier for a 'Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition' cover.

Published on May 16, 2026
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As beach season approaches, it can only mean one thing: bikinis!

Since 1964, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition has been a purveyor in providing women with the best bathing suit options, and eye candy for those who like looking at them. However, it would be three long decades before a woman of color got the golden opportunity to grace the cover of the coveted magazine.

In the two decades since pioneering Black supermodel Tyra Banks broke that barrier in 1996, we’ve seen melanated skin of all tones and bodies of all sizes make a rightful and timely claim to those pages.

The latest is comedienne actress Tiffany Haddish, making her SI debut in a big way on the cover for 2026.

RELATED: Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On Sports Illustrated: Daily Cover

While many would agree that there should be way more Black women with a cover — Pam Grier in the ’70s?! — we still commend Sports Illustrated for getting it right when the time finally came. Who could forget Beyoncé making history as the first musician, and only second Black woman, when she hit the sands of Florida during her B’Day era in 2006? Then there’s Tyra, who boasts an impressive four appearances over the span of 25 years. Of course, no year tops the 2021 takeover of Megan Thee Stallion (first rapper), Leyla Bloom (first transgender woman) and Naomi Osaka (first Haitian and Japanese woman) in a three-peat historic publication.

As Tiffany Haddish continues that legacy in 2026, along with singer Normani and fan-favorite NFL WAG Ronika Love on their own digital covers, we thought it was only right to pay tribute to every Black woman who made it happen over the years.

Looking good, ladies!

Keep scrolling for a look at all the Black beauties who have appeared over the years on the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue:

1996: Tyra Banks (w/ Valeria Mazza)


1997: Tyra Banks


2007: Beyoncé


2018: Danielle Herrington


2019: Tyra Banks


2020: Jasmine Sanders


2021: Leyna Bloom


2021: Megan Thee Stallion


2021: Naomi Osaka


2022: Ciara


2024: Gayle King


2024: Tyra Banks, Leyna Bloom and Halima Aden (Legends Cover #1)


2024: Gayle King, Roshumba Williams and Danielle Herrington (Legends Cover #2)


2024: Winnie Harlow and Jasmine Sanders (Legends Cover #3)


2025: Jordan Chiles


2026: Ronika Love (Digital Cover)


2026: Normani (Digital Cover)

Every ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Issue Black Cover Model was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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