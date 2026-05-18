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World Cup Ticket Prices Falling As Fans Push Back On Costs

FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices Drop As Fans Push Back On Costs

Resale prices for most FIFA World Cup matches are dropping as demand slows and fans balk at sky-high ticket costs.

Published on May 18, 2026
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Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

FIFA World Cup ticket prices are falling faster than Neymar after light contact.

According to data from TicketData.com, resale prices for more than 90% of World Cup matches are now falling on platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek. The trend, first reported by The Athletic, comes after widespread criticism that FIFA priced many supporters out of attending the tournament.

For months, lower-level seats for even group-stage matches routinely topped $1,000, sparking outrage from fans around the world. But as FIFA rolls out additional batches of tickets, resellers are being forced to lower prices amid weaker-than-expected demand.

TicketData founder Keith Pagello said resale prices have dropped roughly 24% over the past month and about 8% in the last week alone. The average “get-in” ticket for a group-stage match — usually the cheapest available option — has fallen to around $560, down from about $720 a month ago.

“Prices are going down because there’s not enough purchasing going on right now to support the current sky-high prices,” Pagello said.

FIFA maintains that interest in the tournament remains strong, saying approximately 5 million tickets have already been sold. But with North American stadiums capable of hosting millions of fans, the declining resale market suggests many seats are still available.

The U.S. team’s opening match in Los Angeles on June 12 reportedly has not sold out, with the cheapest resale tickets still sitting above $1,000, NBC News reports.

Economic concerns are also affecting fan spending. Rising airfare and gas prices linked to the Iran war, along with inflation continuing to outpace wage growth, have made traveling to the tournament increasingly difficult for many supporters.

Some international fans have already decided against making the trip. Others say FIFA’s staggered ticket releases and tiered pricing system have created confusion and frustration.

“It seems like there’s just a layer of difficulty with this tournament,” said Andy Bass, a London-based soccer supporters’ group board member. “Very few people outside of hardcore supporters are considering it.”

There are also signs the expected tourism boom may not fully materialize. The American Hotel & Lodging Association recently reported weaker-than-expected bookings in several host cities, including Boston, Philadelphia and Seattle.

Pagello believes many buyers are waiting to see if prices continue dropping before making purchases.

“Nobody’s buying because prices are going down,” he said. “So buyers see that and say, ‘I’ll wait some more.’”

See the ongoing conversation regarding World Cup prices below.

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