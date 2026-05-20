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Man-At-War Shows Off In 'MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE' Clip

Idris Elba’s Man-At-War Is A One-Man Army In Exclusive Clip From ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’

Armed with his trusty pistol, he proves why King Randor puts much faith in him to keep him and the rest of the royal family safe.

Published on May 20, 2026
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  • Ahead of the film's release, CassiusLife is sharing an exclusive clip from the upcoming film based on the popular 80s cartoon, showing Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) as a one-man army capable of repelling Skeletor's (Jared Leto) minions.
  • While protecting King Randor and his family during an assault on the palace, Man-At-Arms doesn't seem a bit phased as his forces are easily taken down, forcing him to handle them on his own. Armed with his trusty pistol, he proves why King Randor puts much faith in him to keep him and the rest of the royal family safe.
  • MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE arrives in theaters June 5.
Man-At-War Shows Off In 'MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE' Clip
Amazon MGM Studios / Masters of the Universe / Idris Elba

By the power of Grayskull, He-Man is coming to save summer blockbuster movie season with MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, but he won’t be doing it alone.

Ahead of the film’s release, CassiusLife is sharing an exclusive clip from the upcoming film based on the popular 80s cartoon, showing Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) as a one-man army capable of repelling Skeletor’s (Jared Leto) minions.

Masters of the Universe
Amazon MGM Studios

While protecting King Randor and his family during an assault on the palace, Man-At-Arms doesn’t seem a bit phased as his forces are easily taken down, forcing him to handle them on his own. Armed with his trusty pistol, he proves why King Randor puts much faith in him to keep him and the rest of the royal family safe.

The official synopsis for MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE reads:

In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE arrives in theaters June 5.

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