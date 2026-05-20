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Barack Obama Says Jay-Z and Eminem Helped Him Focus

Obama Reveals What JAŸ-Z & Eminem Songs Helped Him Lock In Before Presidential Debates

The former president revealed that hip-hop legends Jay-Z and Eminem soundtracked some of the most stressful moments of his 2008 presidential campaign.

Published on May 20, 2026
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Former President Barack Obama has never hidden the fact that he has one of the most eclectic music tastes in politics. Over the years, his playlists have included everybody from Kendrick Lamar and Gunna to Chappell Roan and Kacy Hill. But when the pressure was at its highest during his historic first presidential campaign, Obama says it was hip-hop that helped him focus.

In a personal essay published Tuesday in Rolling Stone, Obama reflected on the rituals he developed ahead of debates during the 2008 election cycle. According to the former president, debate days became intensely structured, almost to the point of superstition.

“During my first presidential campaign, I became a bit particular — maybe even a little superstitious — about my debate-day rituals,” Obama wrote.

Part of that routine included a workout, eating the same dinner, and, most importantly, carving out quiet time to listen to music before stepping onstage. Obama said he would initially start with jazz classics, including “Freddie Freeloader” from Miles Davis’ landmark album Kind of Blue and John Coltrane’s legendary version of “My Favorite Things.” Eventually, though, rap music became the soundtrack that truly got him mentally prepared.

Two songs, in particular, became staples before major debates: those by JAŸ-Z and Eminem.

“A couple of songs about defying the odds and putting it all on the line — JAŸ-Z’s ‘My 1st Song’ and Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ — were always in the rotation, maybe because they felt suited to my early underdog status,” Obama explained.

The music helped him tune out the overwhelming machinery surrounding a presidential campaign.

“Sitting alone in the back of the Secret Service SUV on my way to the venue, nodding to the beat, I would feel the pomp and circumstance and artifice of my immediate surroundings melt away,” he added.

Obama’s embrace of hip-hop during the 2008 campaign also played a significant role in connecting with younger voters and Black audiences. Major artists publicly rallied behind him throughout the race. Young Jeezy famously celebrated Obama’s candidacy with the anthem “My President,” while will.i.am created viral campaign-inspired music videos supporting Obama’s message of hope and change.

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Barack Obama Eminem Jay Z President Barack Obama

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