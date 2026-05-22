Black actors are keeping busy, and our television (and film) viewing experiences are all the better for it (no matter what that bigot Phony Stark may say).

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch includes Courtney Kemp of Power fame taking her talents over to Netflix, boomers battling the supernatural in the sticks and Zendaya just because her acting is that great.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

The Boroughs – Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

We were sold on The Boroughs when we saw Alfre Woodard holding a pistol in the teaser trailer. Per Netflix, it all goes down at a retirement community in New Mexico when Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) arrives notices that things are way off in this alleged haven. It’s not the ramblings of an old man, so he and his crew, which includes Judy (Woodward) and Renee (Geena Davis) have to take matters into their own hands.

This is where we mention that the Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things) are executive producers so you know some supernatural struggle is about to go down. Just in time for a Memorial Day Weekend binge. Watch The Boroughs on Netflix.—Alvin aqua Blanco

Nemesis – Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix’s Nemesis is #1 this week for a reason. Created by Power’s Courtney Kemp, this thriller stars Y’lan Noel, Matthew Law, Cleopatra Coleman, and Gabrielle Dennis.

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Isaiah Stiles (Law) (Ed. Note: O’Shon from Abbott Elementary) is a cop whose trainee was killed during a criminal pursuit. While hearing about a robbery led by Coltrane (Noel) that has the same MO as the crew tied to that case, he is determined to find out who the team is and attempt to connect it back to his partner’s death. Each episode will have you on the edge of your seat. Plus, you’ll see a lot of familiar faces from shows like The Wire and Power, as well as great music.

Watch Nemesis on Netflix.—Alexis Felder

The Drama – Apple TV

Source: A24 / A24

If the post-high school season three of Euphoria isn’t scratching your Zendaya itch, she’s got a slate of movies dropping in 2026, starting with The Drama. Starring opposite Robert Pattinson, they play a happy couple days away from getting married until a dinner with friends prompts them all to admit the worst thing they’ve ever done. They go around the table with their confessions, but Zendaya’s admission is actually crazy and sets off a laundry list of morality issues before they can even utter the words “I do.”

(Not a spoiler, but after you pick your jaw up off the floor, just remember she didn’t actually go through with it.)

Watch The Drama on Apple TV. — Bruce Goodwin II