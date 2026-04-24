BLACK WATCH: (4.24.26) ‘Euphoria,’ ‘From,’ & More

Source: Patrick Wymore / HBO

How is it already April and why does it feel like there is not enough time to watch all this great television? You can’t watch everything, so count on us to suggest the best, that also have some proper representation.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch includes the return of Zendaya’s mind-blowing acting, Aldis Hodge voicing a DC Comics legend, a creepy horror show that’s not losing the plot, and more.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Euphoria – HBO Max

Source: Patrick Wymore / HBO

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It’s been a smooth four years since the last season of HBO’s Euphoria. In case you missed it follows the lives of Rue, a proper teenaged drug addict, and the sordid escapades of her peers making the poorest of decisions. To be fair, the adults ain’t much better. For the belated season 3, there’s a 5-year time jump, and the shenanigans are still nefarious.

While some critics have not been feeling the new season, the fact that Kadeem Hardison aka Dwayne Wayne, aka Marshawn Lynch aka Beast Mode and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje aka Adebisi from Oz are part of cast has us locked all the way in.

Watch Euphoria on HBO Max. —Alvin aqua Blanco

From – MGM+ | Prime

Source: Chris Reardon / MGM+

From is finally back with Season 4, and I have been waiting impatiently for over a year. Led by Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd, we’ve dropped back into the chaotic town that the residents can’t escape. The days are spent like many rural towns, but when night falls, they better be in the house to stay away from the evil that comes out in the darkness.

This season, we’re supposed to learn more about the Man in Yellow and hopefully get some real answers about how this town even came to be. They’ll also be getting some newbies to the struggle. I have faith in my guy Boyd to run the community as best as possible while trying to uncover so many mysteries. This is one of those shows where you really need to pay attention… like, you might have to watch each episode twice because if you miss something, you’re going to be lost.

Watch From on MGM+ on Prime.—Alexis Felder

Green Lantern: Beware My Power – HBO Max

Source: YouTube / Warner Bros.

The DC Animated Universe (DCAU) and the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU) has produced some of DC Comics’ finest works in recent times, giving a boost to the vision James Gunn and Peter Safran aim to bring to the wider DCU. Green Lantern: Beware My Power, is a strong entry for the DCAMU brand that centers a Black Green Lantern Corps member— the prickly but heroic John Stewart.

Voiced by Aldis Hodge, who would’ve made a perfect fit in the live-action role that went to Aaron Pierre in the upcoming Lanterns series, Stewart, a former Marine and Medal of Honor recipient, contends with life outside the military. After witnessing a crash of an alien craft, Stewart inadvertently receives Hal Jordan’s power ring and gets roped into joining the Justice League as they uncover the destruction of the Green Lantern Corps and the Guardians of the Universe.

The cast includes Hodge as John Stewart, Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter, and Keesha Sharp as Vixen.Green Lantern: Beware My Power can be viewed on HBO MAX. —D.L. Chandler

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins – NBC

Source: NBC / NBC

The good and bad about Tracy Morgan is that he plays himself in just about every role, and his new NBC show, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, is just another case of that formula going smoothly.

Think 30 Rock meets The Office for this offbeat mockumentary that follows Dinkins, played by Morgan, an NFL has-been who’s trying to reinvent himself. In inviting a camera crew to document his comeback, an odd pairing emerges because Daniel Radcliffe —yes, the Harry Potter— plays the doc’s director Arthur Tobin, attempting to manage Dinkins’ ego.

Erika Alexander is also along for the ride as Dinkins’ ex-wife, and if you ever wanted to see Megan Thee Stallion play a mailman with a crush on the Harry Potter, look no further.

Stream The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on Peacock now. —Bruce Goodwin II