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Danielle Brooks To Star in 'American Comfort' Based On Melba's

Danielle Brooks To Star in ‘American Comfort’ Based On Harlem’s Iconic Melba’s Restaurant

Oprah Winfrey is backing the production of the Apple TV show based on the Harlem restaurant, Melba's.

Published on May 14, 2026
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If you’ve ever had brunch in Harlem, Melba’s may have been one of your choices. The home-like Harlem restaurant is known for its Sunday selection, with generous portions and top-tier ambiance.

Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Entertainment is now backing the upcoming Apple TV comedy American Comfort, based on the life of the restaurant’s owner, Melba Wilson. Kenya Barris is also on board. Danielle Brooks is set to star.

Wilson is a James Beard-honored restaurateur who has been in the business for more than two decades. She was inspired by her aunt, Sylvia Woods, the proprietor of the legendary Sylvia’s in Harlem. Aside from her flagship spot, Wilson now owns three more locations, including in Newark, N.J.’s Prudential Center.

“It’s not just about me, it’s about we,” Wilson told Eater. “Harlem is a character.”

Wilson herself was the impetus for the show. She shared her idea with director Neema Barnette, and it eventually made its way to Winfrey.

“There’s a story here,” Wilson told Eater, “a story about people who come together through food. Food is a common denominator — it doesn’t care how you look, who you love, how many degrees you have, or you don’t have. The only thing it cares about is that you sit down and enjoy.”

Barris will write the project. He’s also a producer on the highly anticipated return of Diarra from Detroit, the show that launched to critical acclaim on BET+ and is set for a second season on Paramount+, among other upcoming projects, including one with Druski.

Winfrey will have creative involvement, up to and including weighing in on storylines. It’s not the first food show she’s sponsored – the reality show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which covered former Ikette Robbie Montgomery’s St. Louis-based restaurant, aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2018.

No release date has been announced yet.

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apple tv+ danielle brooks food Oprah Winfrey

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