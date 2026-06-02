Larsa Pippen’s Son Says He Was Bullied Over Mom’s Rapper Affair, Social Media Stares In Future’s Direction

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At some point, as an adult with children, Larsa Pippen had to know that her life doesn’t exist in a vacuum. And, if she’s been having trouble processing this concept, then her son Preston is spelling it out for her.

He’s on Netflix’s Calabasas Confidential, and during a confession, the 23-year-old talked about the impact that Larsa’s alleged affair with rapper Future and her public divorce to Preston’s father, and NBA legend Scottie Pippen, had on him growing up.







“It kind of sucks when your parents are divorced,” he said. “That’s one thing, and then once they start dating, it’s another thing. If they get remarried, then it’s a bigger thing.” He added that it was difficult trying to traverse the terrain of being a teen while his parents were being hounded by paparazzi and as whispers were coming out about their private lives.

At the time, Preston said his mother was getting a lot of attention as she was “friends with a very famous family,” [possibly the Kardashians,] which made it almost impossible to escape the blogs wanting to explore their personal life.

He also talked about thinkinh school was a refuge from the drama but it made things worse.

“It was just all over the place. You would think, at that age, when you’re going to school, that it is safe and you’re dodging the drama at home,” he said. “People I thought were my friends would make jokes, and there’s already so much noise in the house.”

He also noted that after his parents’ divorce, his classmates would play a certain rapper’s music around him.

“Kids at school, like my friends, would play music by a rapper that my mom was talking to at the time, and it was just sh-tty,” he said.

Preston added that his parents don’t talk to each other.

The rumored relationship with Future remains one of the most talked-about episodes in Larsa’s personal life. Speaking in a 2021 interview, Larsa said Future helped restore her confidence while she was dealing with emotional turmoil and major changes within her family.

Since finalizing her divorce from Scottie in 2021, Larsa has continued to generate headlines for her high-profile dating life. She has been linked to several notable names, including Tristan Thompson, Malik Beasley, and Marcus Jordan.

See how social media is reacting to Preston revealing how his mother’s relationships affected him below.