Marcus Smart & Two Los Angeles Lakers Players Test Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus continues to spread among NBA athletes.

Thursday night (Mar.19) Marcus Smart confirmed to the world he was the latest NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. He made the announcement in a video he shared on Twitter and urged his fans and followers to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the respiratory virus.

In the caption alongside the video, he wrote:

“I was tested 5 days ago, and the results came back tonight, which were positive. I’ve been self-quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nation’s health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Celtics shooting guard pointed out he has been asymptomatic while stressing the importance of social distancing.

“I’ve had no symptoms, and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!”

Smart wasn’t alone, the Los Angeles Lakers announced in a statement that two of its players also tested positive for COVID-19. The organization did not release the name of the players but did reveal both players “are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.” The Lakers were exposed to the virus when they played the Brooklyn Nets on March 10, according to the statement, just one day before the NBA suspended the season when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, would also test positive for coronavirus.

Per The Los Angeles Lakers:

“All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.”

“The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family, and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery.”

Four Brooklyn Nets have tested positive, one of them being superstar, Kevin Durant.

Other NBA players that have also tested positive for COVID-19 include Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons, one member of the Denver Nuggets, and three individuals within the Philadelphia 76ers.

This will further only add to the argument that NBA players and celebrities are getting VIP treatment when it comes to getting tested for the coronavirus.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty