NBA Suspends Season After Rudy Gobert of The Utah Jazz Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Things are getting extremely real as the coronavirus continues to spread through the United States.

Immediately following “President” Donald Trump “addressing” the nation and trying to reassure an uneasy nation, the NBA announced the 2019-20 season has been suspended until further notice. The world got the news from none other than ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in the form of a “Wojbomb” on Twitter.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The NBA would confirm the news by releasing a statement.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Woj’s shocking tweet following the stunning decision to postpone the Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game right before tip-off. The Thunder’s head medical staffer sprinted on the floor to talk to referees ahead just seconds before the game was set to begin. Fans had no clue what was going as both teams players were instructed to head back to their locker rooms until it was broadcasted over the arena announcer informed them that the game was postponed.

.@royceyoung reports that the Thunder-Jazz game was seconds away from tipping off when the Thunder's head medical staffer sprinted onto the floor to talk to referees in Oklahoma City. At that point, players and staff were sent back to their respective locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/WsSOU09kVP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

Following that colossal news, Woj followed that up by revealing the cause of the hysteria was due to Utah Jazz center, Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. As a result of his positive test, both players from the Jazz and Thunder have been placed under quarantine in OKC arena.

The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Some are pointing to a moment 2 days ago where Gobert jokingly touched a bunch of mics, slighting the worry about the coronavirus where he possibly could have contracted the highly contagious virus.

Rudy Gobert did this literally 2 days ago pic.twitter.com/J7QJ0mCQzB — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) March 12, 2020

As news of the NBA suspending its season broke, instant reactions could be seen from people in the association. Mark Cuban was in his usual seats at watching his Mavericks play when he got the news. Phoenix Suns’ star, Devin Booker, found out while playing Call of Duty live on Twitch.

Devin Booker found out live on Twitch that the NBA Season has been suspended indefinitely😂pic.twitter.com/u1sXdUE10M — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2020

Mark Cuban reacts to the NBA suspending the season indefinitely because of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/k0sttl50Eh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

Before things literally hitting the fan, Boston Celtics superstar, Jaylen Brown hopped on Instagram Live to express just how serious the coronavirus is becoming, and the people should treat the moment as such.

Earlier tonight, before the NBA announced the season was supsended, Jaylen Brown went on IG live to talk about coronavirus: “This is urgent. The way they stop viruses is by shutting things down.” pic.twitter.com/0rm2Y7UxzC — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) March 12, 2020

So yeah sh*t (excuse our French) is getting real here in the United States. The NCAA has already announced that the upcoming March Madness tournament will go on, but no fans will be allowed to attend.

We urge our readers to not play around with this and keep people who are at the most risk like the elderly and those battling other serious infections, respiratory illnesses, and diseases like diabetes in mind. We have to look out for them because covid-19 could prove fatal to them.

Photo: Alex Goodlett / Getty