Kevin Durant’s Media Company Signs New Podcast Deal

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When they say the rich get richer, Kevin Durant comes to mind. The Houston Rockets forward is set to make $43 million next season, but he’s just added to his bank account with a new deal for his company.

Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, inked a deal with Wondery for their Boardroom media platform. While no financial terms were disclosed, Wondery will have exclusive distribution and ad-sales rights for the company’s content, which includes podcasts, live events and Twitch streams hosted by Durant.

“We built Boardroom knowing that fans care just as much about the culture behind sports, music and entertainment as we do,” Durant said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with the best-in-class team at Amazon to bring that insider access to even more fans worldwide.”

Wondery, an Amazon company, already has podcast deals with Oprah, Keke Palmer, Travis and Jason Kelce, LeBron James and Steve Nash. Durant and Kleiman’s agreement includes support for Boardroom’s live activations during the Super Bowl and All-Star Weekend, among other major events. Boardroom has a rotating group of hosts for Cover Story and Boardroom Talks content, including Taylor Rooks along with Durant, Kleiman and Speedy Morman.

Boardroom will continue on its YouTube channel and on Boardroom.TV, while also being broadcast on Amazon’s platforms, including Prime Video, Amazon Music and Fire TV.

“This has been a tremendous year of growth for us at Boardroom,” Kleiman said. “And working alongside the Amazon team to amplify everything we have built starting in 2027 is going to bring us to a new level. This partnership marks a significant next step for both our team and our fans.”

As far as his day job is concerned, it looks like Durant will continue to wear a Rockets uniform next season. The 37-year-old has been mentioned in trade rumors, but reports say that the Rockets still consider him a viable bucket-getter in what will be his 20th NBA season.

Though the Rockets made the playoffs, Durant was injured and only played in Game 2. The Lakers eliminated the Rockets in the first round, four games to two.

But for now, it appears Durant’s staying put.

“I have not gotten any indication that that’s in the cards,” Sam Amick, The Athletic‘s Senior NBA insider, said about a possible Durant trade in May. “I mean, listen, this is the time of year where every team has gotta unpack what they weren’t able to accomplish.

He added, “I don’t see Kevin moving, but we’ll see where that goes. He’s got one year left before an option year. I mean, he didn’t play four or five games in that series. So we didn’t really see what they were in the end.”