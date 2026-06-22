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Serena Williams To Play At Wimbledon In Women's Singles

Serena Williams To Return To Tennis Court In Singles Play At Wimbledon

Serena Williams, 44, has been away from the singles play portion of tennis for nearly three years, but will return at Wimbledon on this June.

Published on June 22, 2026
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Serena Williams stepped away from the court in September 2022 following that year’s US Open, although she has since announced her return. Nearly four years later, Serena Williams will engage in singles play at this year’s Wimbledon and will also play doubles with her sister, Venus.

As reported by ESPN, Serena Williams, 44, retired after a dominant tennis career and embraced motherhood. However, the Williams sisters, some of the fiercest competitors in any sport, are choosing to go out on their shield despite the years under their belts.

Williams was invited by Wimbledon as a wild card entrant by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), and she accepted it shortly after it was announced she’d be joining her big sister on the court.

The eighth and last women’s singles wild-card spot was left open as Williams mulled the decision to return. Williams just played recently in a doubles match in Germany last week, but at the time, she was undecided on a return to singles play.

As explained by the outlet, wild card invitations are put to the side by organizers of the tournament and held for past Grand Slam and top-ranked players, granting them entry to tournaments and bypassing the typical qualifications.

Serena Williams is the winner of 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, seven of which came at Wimbledon, which she last won in 2016. Williams also owns 14 Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles alongside her sister, Venus.

Wimbledon begins on June 29.

Photo: Getty

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