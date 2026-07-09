Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Kodak Black Suggests 'KKK' Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick

Kodak Black Suggests ‘KKK’ Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick, Gets Roasted Online

Kodak Black has the internet scratching its head again after sharing one of his wildest ideas yet.

Published on July 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 April Fools Comedy Jam
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

Kodak Black has the internet scratching its head again after sharing one of his wildest ideas yet.

During a recent livestream, the Florida rapper suggested that he, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar should form a rap group. At first, the idea didn’t sound too far-fetched. Three heavyweight artists linking up? Fans have seen crazier collaborations.

Then Yak revealed what he thinks the group should be called: “KKK.” His reasoning? It’s the first initial of all three of their names. Needless to say, the chat wasn’t feeling that one.

Kodak doubled down, claiming he believes both Ye and Kendrick are “woke,” just like him.

“We black jews, we Israelites.”

The comments quickly sparked reactions online, with many fans questioning what exactly Kodak was trying to get across.

As for Kanye, he may not be too eager to entertain the idea. After years of backlash over his antisemitic remarks, the Chicago rapper has recently made efforts to repair his public image, even taking out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to issue a public apology.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Neither Kanye nor Kendrick has responded to Kodak’s proposal.

See how social media is reacting below.

Related Tags

kanye west Kendrick Lamar kodak black

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Justice Department Announces Actions In Tren De Aragua Enforcement

Dripless: Todd Blanche Spars With Trump Appointee Over Sneakers

Hip-Hop Wired
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Hip-Hop Wired
Close-Up of Hand Flipping Burger Patties on Outdoor Gas Grill

10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked

Global Grind
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith Queen & Slim Images

What's Black On Netflix In July: Here's Everything You Need To Add To Your Watchlist

Global Grind
Trending
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns
The Front  |  By D.L. Chandler

Amar’e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Comments
Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
24 Items
Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

Comments
A young Black man sitting in a chair with a serious expression, wearing a navy blue shirt.
2 Items
Entertainment  |  By Christopher Smith

Houston Filmmaker Isaac Yowman Brings Afrofuturist Space Drama ‘Sincerely Brad’ To Roku July 4

Comments
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves
18 Items
Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

Former NBA Player Malik Beasley Pleads Not Guilty To Gambling Charges

Comments
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2026.
14 Items
Tennis  |  By Sammy Approved

Here Are The Black Tennis Players Carrying The Sport Right Now

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close