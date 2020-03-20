GameStop Refuses To Close Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Because It’s An “Essential Business”

Being stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of people to do things they normally wouldn’t.

Whether that be talking to their spouse more often than usual, getting back in shape, or picking up a new hobby– like video games. And now at least one company, GameStop, has decided that its business is essential to America and has no signs of closing its doors despite government officials around the country asking most stores that aren’t grocery stores, gas stations and drugstores to temporarily shutter.

In a memo the company sent, GameStop explained that it believes it’s an essential business because of the types of products they offer.

We are working diligently during this unprecedented time to provide our customers & associates with the safest environment possible. Please see below for details on new changes we are enacting & click here for our full statement: https://t.co/qP9jDQUmjs pic.twitter.com/d99kxviz7Q — GameStop (@GameStop) March 19, 2020

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time,” it reads.

The memo goes as far as to tell store managers and sales employees to hand law enforcement officers a flyer if they attempt to shut down the store. According to Engadget, the flyer reads:

“Thank you for what you are doing to keep us all safe. If you have questions about our store’s hours, operations or policies could I ask you to please call our corporate office:

GameStop Corporate Office

844-993-3145

Thank you for understanding.”

While the chain of video game stores refuses to close its doors, it is altering some major details that can help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The hours of all GameStop’s will be restricted to 12 – 8 p.m., all interactive games in the stores will be off-limits, rolling out a delivery service and not allowing more than 10 people in the stores at a time.

The amount of people infected and affected by the coronavirus continues to drastically increase everyday, so there’s no telling how long law enforcement will allow GameStop to stay open.