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Watch Adrien Broner React Live To His Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Watch Adrien Broner React Live To Finding Out He’s Being Sued For Sexual Assault

The boxer has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman named Havana Saint, despite the two never having sex.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Archive
Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

Adrien Broner’s been putting in work to change his image once he began streaming and embarking on his fitness journey and returning to the boxing ring, but it’s come to a screeching halt.

The boxer has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman named Havana Saint, despite the two never having sex.

She alleges that on June 2, she was invited to his home for an after-party, and after getting too drunk, he let her stay the night. That’s when she says he began explicitly pressuring her for “sexual intercourse, oral sex and a hand job.”

She reportedly told him no several times and that she preferred women, as he exposed his genitals to her. 

Still, despite the unsavory interaction, she went back to the home the following day, and Broner expressed how angry he was that they didn’t have sex.

The alleged victim says it escalated when Broner allegedly tried to drag her upstairs as she once again expressed she was not interested in him sexually. She does admit to laughing at the time, but says it was only to hide the fear she actually felt. 

On June 8, she reportedly ran into Broner again at another Los Angeles content house when he drunkenly “physically pulled or dragged” her outside the residence and made her come back to his house.

Once there, he tried to have sex again and was repeatedly denied. Still, she and her friends spent the night at his home, and she experienced “humiliation and emotional distress” the following morning when he poured ice water over her head on a livestream.

Even though they never have sex, she says he said on livestream that they did, and that Broner’s streaming partner, Nurideen Shabazz, who goes by DeenTheGreat, also told viewers she slept with several people at the home.

Saint is suing Broner for sexual battery and assault. She’s also suing both Shabazz and Broner for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The platform they stream on, Kick, is also being hit with a negligence lawsuit.

Deen and Broner reacted live to the news once their chat kept spamming the comments section asking about TMZ.

“Can’t make this s**t up,” Broner said. “Somebody suing me for sexual battery.” 

Deen, seemingly also unfazed, said: “It’s part of the game, bruh.”

See social media’s reaction to the lawsuit below.

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