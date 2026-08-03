Subscribe
Close
Crime

Resurfaced d4vd TikTok Showing Bloody Shirt Creeps Out Social Media

Resurfaced d4vd TikTok Showing Blood-Stained Shirt Creeps Out Social Media

Social media users have resurfaced a 2023 video of d4vd wearing a blood-stained promotional shirt.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
Source: Pool / Getty

Nearly a year ago, the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the front trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer d4vd, and social media has turned into an army of unofficial detectives.

In their search, they’ve unearthed videos, photos, and other alleged evidence that point to a longtime relationship between d4vd and the teenager.

In the newest deep dive, a creepy video was found on Nicolas Nuvan’s page, who’s known for championing NYC culture through food and street interviews on his TikTok channel, which boasts 2.2M followers.

The footage from 2023 shows Nuvan running into d4vd at a store only to find him wearing a white button-up shirt that’s covered in blood.

“You caught me in my work clothes, bro. I just got the Tide,” he says while clutching a bottle of the detergent. “I’m tryna clean up a little bit.”

In the 30-second clip, Nuvan goes on to ask d4vd what he’s got going on for the day, leading into him promoting his newest single at the time, which is titled ‘Romantic Homicide.’

In retrospect, the lyrics are just as worrisome as he sings, “In the back of my mind/You died/ And I didn’t even cry” and “In the back of my mind I killed you /And I didn’t even regret it/ I can’t believe I said it/ But it’s true, I hate you.”

The bloody shirts he wore were part of the Withered tour promo, and he sold similarly red splattered shirts with his bloodied handprint over the chest.

D4vd was arrested on April 16 on suspicion of murdering Rivas. Days later was officially charged with first-degree murder of Rivas with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14, and mutilating a body.

He pled not guilty, but he’s scheduled for an arraignment on August 31.

The preliminary hearing began on July 21, and tons of information has already been uncovered.

Prosecutors suggest the two were in a relationship where they spent “a significant amount of time” and that it began to fall apart when “she became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life.”

Text messages show that Rivas was jealous of d4vd communicating with other girls, too. Other text exchanges show that at 13 she was pregnant with his child and got an abortion.

See the reactions to the latest d4vd news below.

Related Tags

d4vd

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

2025 Beloved Benefit

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
hc052225 marijuana real estate ban

Explaining The Texas Ban Of Hemp-Derived THC Products

Hip-Hop Wired
Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

Weekend Watchlist: What To Stream & See In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
"The Odyssey" New York Premiere

Every City With IMAX 70mm Showings Of The Odyssey And What Is Still Available

Global Grind
Trending
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
11 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Hip-Hop Brand Collabs That Shaped Sneaker Culture Forever

Comments
Time100 Sports Gala
6 Items
Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

Return Of The Low Cut: 5 NBA Players Who Have Returned To The Caesar

Comments
A basketball coach with a serious expression stands on the sideline, while two basketball players in white and blue uniforms stand on the court.
16 Items
Sports  |  By Team Cassius

George Karl Defends Displaying ‘N-gger’ Book In His Office After Carmelo Anthony & J.R. Smith Critique

Comments
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  By Keenan Higgins

Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 ‘Lettuce’ Louboutin Loafer Because… Fashion? Social Media Lost

Comments
NBA: JAN 22 Celtics at LA Clippers
11 Items
Athletes  |  By Team CASSIUS

Paul Pierce’s 6-Figure Monthly Income Exposed Amid Child Support & Custody Battle

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close