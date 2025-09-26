Subscribe
D4vd’s Partying Friends Thought Dead Teen Found In Car Was His Girlfriend

Published on September 26, 2025

2024 Lollapalooza Festival

Source: Joshua Applegate / Getty

Questions surrounding Celeste Rivas’ death have been brewing since her body was found wrapped in a bag in a Tesla registered to singer d4vd.

One of the many strange details of d4vd’s alleged connection to Rivas is the five-year age difference, making her just 15 when she died, compared to him being 20.

It has led many to wonder how no one noticed a child within his crew, but now TMZ confirms that they did. In fact, those deeply ingrained in the LA party scene said they thought she and d4vd were an item and assumed she was older, possibly a college student.

“We’re told some of them were under the impression she was a student at USC. The friends believed Celeste was around 19 years old and presented herself as such,” TMZ writes.

Those sources say it was hard to believe she was so young because she was frequently spotted out in places that required an ID for entry. But according to previous reporting from TMZ, Rivas had several fake IDs that allowed her to move around as an adult.

Even prior to her dead body being identified, her mom reached out to TMZ, saying her daughter was dating a man named David,  Rivas has been missing since April 2024 at age 13. 

While David has been cooperating with the police investigation, he initially continued to tour when a body was first found in his car. But once the body was confirmed to be Rivas’, he suspended his Withered World Tour, and blowback began as his sponsorships with brands like Hollister and Crocs were nixed.

A spokesperson for d4vd told NBC News on Sept. 17 that the 20-year-old is “fully cooperating with the authorities.” 

LAPD detectives executed a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills residence associated with d4vd. From there, they seized electronics, computers, and other items for evidence. According to People, he has since moved out of that home and has yet to be named a suspect.

d4vd
