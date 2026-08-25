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Robert Griffin III Calls Enes Kanter "Lame" After WNBA Game Ejection

Robert Griffin III Calls Enes Kanter “Lame” After WNBA Game Ejection Amid Trans Stunt

Enes Kanter may very well be the most hated man in the WNBA at the moment since he decided to identify as trans and join the women’s league.

Published on August 25, 2026
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A smiling man wearing an orange jacket and a man wearing a black t-shirt with the text "WOMAN noun. adult human female".
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Enes Kanter may very well be the most hated man in the WNBA at the moment since he decided to identify as trans and join the women’s league.

It came to a head Friday night during the Chicago Sky game against the Indiana Fever, when he got into a screaming match with Natasha Cloud while sitting baseline and wearing a “WOMAN noun adult human female.”

Now he’s got another professional athlete calling him out: retired NFL player-turned-sports-commentator Robert Griffin III.

RG3 took to social media and retweeted a video of Kanter getting kicked out of Wintrust Arena, writing, “Enes Kanter is causing more harm and damage to the women he claims he is trying to protect. THIS is lame.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “Enes stepping up and approaching the court to challenge a WNBA player while court side at a game is not standing up for women. It’s lame no matter what side of the issue you are on.”

The WNBA exploded in popularity largely because of the college rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese moving on to the WNBA. And ever since then, drama-filled storylines have, at times, eclipsed actual gameplay and talent.

And RG3 is over it. 

“EVERYTHING but basketball is leading the conversation about the WNBA, and it’s a disservice to the incredible women playing night in and night out,” he tweeted.

Kanter sat with Fox host Laura Ingraham to talk about what started his feud with Cloud, claiming the turning point was when he cheered for Sophie Cunningham after she made a three-pointer. Cloud responded by telling him, “Sophie’s not gonna sleep with you,” and it eventually escalated in the third quarter when he was tossed out.

Cunningham is not only at the center of this altercation, but also at the larger conversation about why Kanter was at the game in the first place, because she kicked off the debate over trans sports rights with an ESPN interview.

See the ongoing reaction to Kanter’s stunt below.

Related Tags

enes kanter robert griffin iii trans WNBA

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