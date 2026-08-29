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Royce White Wears Blonde Wig To Indiana Fever Game

Failed NBA Hooper Royce White Clowned After Showing Up To WNBA Game Wearing A Blonde Wig

Royce White pretty much said, "hold my beer" when he decided to debut "Roysha" by wearing a blonde wig while sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Published on August 29, 2026
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  • White, a former NBA player, wore a blonde wig to a WNBA game, claiming he was there to support a team and scout players.
  • White said Fever fans were positive towards his stunt, unlike the negative reaction Enes Kanter faced at a previous WNBA game.
  • White's antics have been criticized as a publicity stunt to fuel the debate around transgender athletes in women's sports.
A bearded man with long blond hair sits in a basketball arena, with a large red "Adidas" logo visible in the background.
Source: Royce White / Roysha

Failed NBA hooper decided it was his turn to show up to a WNBA game, only he did more than wear a t-shirt to antagonize transgender fans, the league, and its players by wearing a blonde wig.

White, who had easily one of the most forgettable NBA careers, now moonlights as a far-right politician and decided he wanted to get in on the culture wars, particularly the one pushing the completely made-up narrative of men participating in women’s sports.

White joined his fellow NBA scrub brethren, Enes Kanter, in declaring for the WNBA draft, claiming the league’s current eligibility guidelines do not prevent transgender men from entering the league.

Kanter took things a step further when he showed up to a WNBA game and was thrown out after getting into a shouting match with Chicago Sky star Natasha Cloud.

Royce White pretty much said, “hold my beer” when he decided to debut “Roysha” by wearing a blonde wig while sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during a matchup between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.

When asked why he was there, looking like a hot a** mess, he claimed he was there to support the Fever and scout the competition against the Sun.

Royce White Claims Indiana Fever Fans Were Positive Towards His Stunt

While many believed things would get out of hand like when Kanter showed up, White said the opposite happened.

He broke down the entire experience in an interview with the conservative sports website Outkick.

Per Yahoo!Sports:

“Energy was great, the reception was great, that was the cool thing. Just opposed to what Enes went through, with the premature e********** there in Chicago. I just had a completely different experience tonight and the people of Indiana were great.”

The interviewer then asked: “You had people coming up and wanting photos, to shake your hand, to say thank you, to say I love what you’re doing. Like did you expect that kind of reception?”

White responded: “I mean, of course not, you can’t expect that, it was overwhelming. But we’re in a post-political country, where things move on social media really quick. And I think a lot of people have a lot of appreciation for what Royshia is doing and some of the other people who are fighting as well. It’s just so crazy to me here, the difference in response in Indiana versus here in Chicago.”

While it’s not a stretch to believe Fever fans, who have been accused of racism on numerous occasions by different players, did embrace White, the same can’t be said on social media because he is getting dunked on.

We’re honestly over the shenanigans disguised as a push to keep men out of women’s sports.

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