HomeCeleb News

Tekashi 6ix9ine Scared To Catch Coronavirus While In Jail, Lawyer Begs For Release

6ix9ine's attorney Lance Lazzaro asking for his client's release due to him having asthma. 

Recent 03.23.20

Tekashi 6ix9ine Begging For Early Release Due To The Coronavirus

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t only scared of the countless number of gang members he dropped a dime on. He’s also spooked by the coronavirus as well. 

TMZ is reporting the habitual troll rapper is begging to be released from prison to avoid catching the coronavirus. The celebrity gossip site obtained a letter from 6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro asking for his client’s release due to him having asthma.

Per TMZ:

6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to the judge Sunday night, citing serious concerns for Tekashi’s wellbeing behind bars. Lazzaro says Tekashi suffers from asthma — making catching coronavirus that much more serious — and he wants him out ASAP.
In the letter — obtained by TMZ — Lazzaro also reveals Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment.
According to Lazzaro, the rapper has recently had shortness of breath, but prison officials won’t let him see a doctor.

No word if the judge will honor his request. Tekashi has only a few months on his 24-month sentence, but Lazzaro is insisting that his client needs to be sprung immediately because his life depends on it.  We will be interested to see how the judge responds to this request.

Photo: PYMCA / Getty

Cassius Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Coronavirus , Newsletter , Tekashi 6ix9ine

Close