Tekashi 6ix9ine Scared To Catch Coronavirus While In Jail, Lawyer Begs For Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t only scared of the countless number of gang members he dropped a dime on. He’s also spooked by the coronavirus as well.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Afraid Coronavirus Will Kill Him, Wants Out of Prison https://t.co/5pLKgZz69T — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020

TMZ is reporting the habitual troll rapper is begging to be released from prison to avoid catching the coronavirus. The celebrity gossip site obtained a letter from 6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro asking for his client’s release due to him having asthma.

Per TMZ:

6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to the judge Sunday night, citing serious concerns for Tekashi’s wellbeing behind bars. Lazzaro says Tekashi suffers from asthma — making catching coronavirus that much more serious — and he wants him out ASAP.

In the letter — obtained by TMZ — Lazzaro also reveals Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment.