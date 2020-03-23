Tekashi 6ix9ine Scared To Catch Coronavirus While In Jail, Lawyer Begs For Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t only scared of the countless number of gang members he dropped a dime on. He’s also spooked by the coronavirus as well.
TMZ is reporting the habitual troll rapper is begging to be released from prison to avoid catching the coronavirus. The celebrity gossip site obtained a letter from 6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro asking for his client’s release due to him having asthma.
No word if the judge will honor his request. Tekashi has only a few months on his 24-month sentence, but Lazzaro is insisting that his client needs to be sprung immediately because his life depends on it. We will be interested to see how the judge responds to this request.
