Subscribe
Close
Politics

“Victims or Whatever”: Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Epstein

Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Comments About Epstein’s “Victims or Whatever”

Trump dismisses reported survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, while continuing to distance himself from the disgraced financier.

Published on April 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

United-States-President-July-01-2025
Source: MEHMET ESER / Getty

President Donald Trump continued his laissez-faire attitude towards survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged sexual assault as he looks to downplay the Epstein files, calling them “victims, or whatever.” 

On Thursday, while taking questions from reporters outside the White House, Trump was asked whether he believed there should be a public hearing for the reported Epstein survivors.

“Well, I’m ok with it. I think we’ve had a lot of, a couple of hearings. I’m ok with it, the president said, Raw Story reports. “But I understand that the women didn’t want to go under oath. That’s what I heard. That the women, the victims, or whatever, refuse to go under oath. Which is a little surprising,” 

Trump has tried to distance himself from the convicted sex trafficker, and despite several photos and thousands of mentions in the Epstein files, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing. 

Raw Story notes that “in 2002, Trump called Epstein a ‘terrific guy’ who likes ‘beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.’ The two were photographed together at parties throughout the 1990s.”

After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump claimed that he was “not a fan” of the mysterious man whose wealth seemed to come from his connections to the extremely wealthy people in his circle. Trump claimed that the two had a fallout years before his arrest. Trump sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion over a report claiming that Trump wrote a “bawdy” letter he allegedly sent Epstein. The case was dismissed. 

In April 2026, Amanda Ungaro, a former friend of Melania’s, was going through a custody issue with Trump’s friend Paolo Zampolli. Ungaro claimed that Zampolli used his influence to have her deported back to Brazil. 

First lady Melania Trump recently issued a statement claiming that she had no connection to Epstein, adding that she was not a part of Epstein’s network.

See the ongoing reaction to Trump’s relation to the Epstein files below.

Related Tags

jeffrey epstein Sexual Assault trump

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Happy African American family watching TV at home.

    Weekend Watch List: The Best Movies & Shows To Stream Right Now

    Global Grind
    Real 92.3's The Real Show

    Usher & Chris Brown Tour Sends Fans Into Meme Meltdown — 15 Funniest Reactions

    Global Grind
    Rick Ross Champagne Moments video

    Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

    Hip-Hop Wired
    President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office

    Donald Trump's Mental Fitness The Subject of Intense Scrutiny Following Zany Fox News Interview

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR
    0:00
    Sports  |  By ldemirjian

    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR

    Comment
    College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
    16 Items
    Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Fernando Mendoza’s Alleged Problematic George Floyd Comment Resurfaces

    Comment
    Angel Reese For Victoria's Secret
    16 Items
    Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

    Angel Reese Strips Down For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close