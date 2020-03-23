HomeRecent

Happy B-Day, Ayesha! 10 Times Our Wholesome Queen Showed A Lil’ Sum’n Sum’n For Da ‘Gram

Recent 03.23.20

View this post on Instagram

💐💐💐 (📸 @createdbyjazmiyagi )

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Today is Ayesha Curry‘s 31st birthday and we have zero intention of letting it go by without showing her some love. A mom to three, wife, chef, author, and host, Ayesha juggles many, many hats and prides herself on doing so with grace. A few years ago she tweeted about people “barely wearing clothes,” saying she likes to “keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters.”

‘Tis true, we’d never seen Ayesha in any provocative outfits, but lately, she’s definitely been showing a little skin — so, it appears Stephen Curry‘s good girl can get a little spicy if the occasion calls for it. Most recently, Stephen posted a photo of himself and his wife that went viral… you know the one… Ayesha is seen in a bikini, straddling her husband and licking his forehead. “Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!,” the Golden State Warriors point guard captioned the pic.

It wasn’t the first time his lady showed off those assets. Get into more pics below and join us in wishing her a happy, happy birthday!

1. Like Dat.

View this post on Instagram

Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

2. Ok, miniskirt.

3. Top-notch in a tube top.

View this post on Instagram

Tampon… but make it fashion. (dang mirror 😆)

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

4. Peak-a-boo…

5. Thighs, leg… we love to see it.

View this post on Instagram

MIU MOMMY

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

6. All the things.

View this post on Instagram

🌊🌞💙🍾 all the things.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

7. Knees of steel like Meg Thee Stallion.

View this post on Instagram

Thank heaven for date night 👵🏽👴🏽

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

8. A whole vibe.

View this post on Instagram

Liyah vibes 🙏🏽

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

9. Goddess on the beach.

10. And last but not least, we know you seeee it!  Enjoy your day, queen.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

