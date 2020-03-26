Joe Biden Cites Russell Westbrook As An Example Of “American Character” Amid His Coronavirus Donations

With NBA stars giving back in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Russell Westbrook is the latest to step up.

Though he played most of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and is now a Houston Rocket, Westbrook is an LA native and is excited to announce his donation to the City of Los Angeles Angeleno Fund, organized by the city’s mayor, Eric Garcetti, to help needy families through the financial hardship of the pandemic through his Why Not? foundation.

He revealed his plans to help those struggling right now with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

‘I’m excited about it,’ he said during Thursday morning’s interview. ‘It’s a campaign that’s something that will be from my foundation finding ways to give cash and give access to families and people that’s in need, especially in a time like this.”

“During times like this you’ve got to find ways to immediately impact as many people as possible.” @NBA star @russwest44 is giving back to his hometown of Los Angeles and helping hard-hit local families through his foundation @WhyNotFdn. https://t.co/kAl08MhZJa pic.twitter.com/KN5WvxkG49 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2020

Above all, he’s blessed that he has the ability and star power to offer others help in such a scary time.

“I think you have been given a platform that you have to find ways to give to others, and I think that’s the best way to be able to do it,” he continued. “Obviously in times like this, you have to find ways to immediately impact as many people as possible, and I think this is the best way to do it thus far.”

While Westbrook was light on details, he made sure to let people know that you don’t have to be super-wealthy to spread some good in the world– all it takes is a text.

‘Just text “L.A. Love to 21000.” You can donate there, text it there, and be very easy and very simple to do.”

The 31-year-old’s good deed even earned him the support of Joe Biden.