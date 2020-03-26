MMA Fighter Jon “Bones” Jones Reportedly Arrested On Aggravated DWI Charges And More

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Jon “Bones” Jones was reportedly arrested earlier this morning for driving while intoxicated. According to reports, Jones was given a breathalyzer and was at least twice above the legal limit. This is his second DWI.

“According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue just after 1 a.m. in reference to gunshots fired. When they arrived they found Jones inside his vehicle with the engine on. Jones told police he did not know anything about the shots fired,” KOAT reports. “Officers noticed signs of intoxication and police say Jones admitted to officers that he had been driving earlier and intended to drive now.”

The site states a handgun was found under the driver’s seat, in addition to a “half-empty bottle of Recuerdo 750ml” that was found behind the passenger seat. Jones was reportedly charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container and was released earlier today. His bond arraignment hearing is on April 9, according to KOAT.