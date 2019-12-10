HomeCeleb News

Feds Reportedly Find Handguns & Marijuana On Juice WRLD’s Jet After Being “Tipped Off”

Allegedly, while the search was being conducted, Juice WRLD suffered his seizure after downing several "unknown pills." 

Recent 12.10.19

Feds Reportedly Find Handguns & Marijuana After Being "Tipped Off"

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

While the world is still trying to process Juice WRLD’s tragic death, troubling details are slowly beginning to emerge, painting a grim picture. According to TMZ, federal agents have been watching the 21-year-old rapper’s movements.

According to the celebrity gossip site, law enforcement sources revealed that Juice WRLD’s private jet was initially searched on November 18 at LAX. Drug sniffing dogs checked the rapper and his entourage’s luggage, but it is unclear if they found anything. The “Lucid Dreams” crafter and co were then allowed to take off for Sydney, Australia.

TMZ broke the story that Homeland Security once again searched Juice WRLD’s plane after reportedly being tipped off by the pilot uncovering  70 lbs. of marijuana and 3 handguns. Allegedly, while the search was being conducted, Juice WRLD suffered his seizure after downing several “unknown pills.”

Per TMZ:

As we reported, cops confiscated 70 lbs. of marijuana and 3 handguns after searching the plane. We’re told Juice suffered his seizure — which turned out to be fatal — as agents were conducting their search. Our sources say someone in his entourage told cops he had taken several “unknown pills.”
As for why the feds were so keyed into his late-night flight to Chi-Town? It’s possible it had something to do with the intel they’d gathered during the LAX search. Additionally, we’re told the pilot had reported Juice’s bodyguards for having handguns — a no-no if they’re not packed properly, or if the bodyguard doesn’t have a permit.Page Six is reporting that the rapper was injected with Narcan an opioid antidote while he was suffering his seizure. His girlfriend reportedly told the cops that he had a “drug problem” and took Percocet the Chicago Tribune reports.

Per Page Six:

The “Lucid Dreams” star was given two doses of the emergency treatment as he started “convulsing (and) going into a seizure” and suffering cardiac arrest during a raid on his entourage’s plane in Chicago early Sunday, law enforcement sources told the Chicago Tribune.

The rapper’s girlfriend told officers that the star took Percocet and “has a drug problem,” the sources told to the paper.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says that Juice WRLD’s autopsy has been completed. They are just waiting on additional tests, including “cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology, and histology.”

Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty

juice wrld , nl

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close