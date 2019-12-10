Feds Reportedly Find Handguns & Marijuana On Juice WRLD’s Jet After Being “Tipped Off”

While the world is still trying to process Juice WRLD’s tragic death, troubling details are slowly beginning to emerge, painting a grim picture. According to TMZ, federal agents have been watching the 21-year-old rapper’s movements.
According to the celebrity gossip site, law enforcement sources revealed that Juice WRLD’s private jet was initially searched on November 18 at LAX. Drug sniffing dogs checked the rapper and his entourage’s luggage, but it is unclear if they found anything. The “Lucid Dreams” crafter and co were then allowed to take off for Sydney, Australia.
TMZ broke the story that Homeland Security once again searched Juice WRLD’s plane after reportedly being tipped off by the pilot uncovering 70 lbs. of marijuana and 3 handguns. Allegedly, while the search was being conducted, Juice WRLD suffered his seizure after downing several “unknown pills.”
Per TMZ:
Per Page Six:
The “Lucid Dreams” star was given two doses of the emergency treatment as he started “convulsing (and) going into a seizure” and suffering cardiac arrest during a raid on his entourage’s plane in Chicago early Sunday, law enforcement sources told the Chicago Tribune.
The rapper’s girlfriend told officers that the star took Percocet and “has a drug problem,” the sources told to the paper.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says that Juice WRLD’s autopsy has been completed. They are just waiting on additional tests, including “cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology, and histology.”
Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty