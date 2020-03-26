Drake To Executive Produce New ’48 Laws Of Power’ Series For Quibi

Upcoming short-form mobile video platform Quibi has some heat slated for release when it officially launches in April.

Now, we learn Drake also has a hand in some upcoming content for the outlet and not only will he act as executive producer, he’ll be directing as well. “While Drake is behind the mic laying down new verses for upcoming music, the Toronto native will also step behind the camera to direct an episode of an upcoming series. Based on Robert Greene’s best-selling book The 48 Laws of Power, the series of the same name will debut on Quibi in the near future,” Vibe reports, adding “Drake’s production company Dreamcrew, and Anonymous Content will helm the executive producing duties. The partnership will also receive executive direction from Dreamcrew’s co-founder Adel ‘Future’ Nur and executive Jason Shrier.”

“I have always thought that The 48 Laws of Power would be a perfect fit for a series, bringing to life the timeless Machiavellian game of power as portrayed in the book. But it was not until Drake and Future with Anonymous Content approached me with their unique cinematic approach to the laws that I knew I could join forces with them and go all in for a filmed interpretation of my work,” Greene, who will also serve as an executive producer, reportedly said of the partnership.

Looks like Drake has found a way to get back to one of his original loves — television — as he is also an executive producer on Netflix’s Top Boy as well as HBO’s Euphoria. Stay tuned!