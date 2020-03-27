The Party Continues: DJ D-Nice To Perform For The NBA’s Together Program Tonight At 7 PM

After he got Instagram rocking with a Live party attended by some incredible VIPs, DJ D-Nice will participate in the NBA Together program.

“The league is using its vast digital footprint and the powerful voices of teams, players, coaches, doctors and others across the NBA family to launch ‘NBA Together’ – a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement via the NBA’s official website reads, adding “The program is centered on four pillars – Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live – that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic.”

Today (Friday, March 27), we can look forward to sets from Indian Pacer Victor Oladipo (who performed on The Masked Singer), as well as D-Nice. Details below:

D-Nice keeps winning and we love to see it!