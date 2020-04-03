Brooklyn Landlord Cancels April Rent Due To Coronavirus Pandemic: “I Want Everybody To Be Healthy”

The nation and parts of the world have completely shut down as public health officials advise we practice social distancing to slow the rapid spread of Coronavirus.

That said, most forms of entertainment we enjoyed as recently as three weeks ago have come to a sudden halt, many businesses have closed, and many people are now unemployed. This week news surfaced that a record 6.6 million Americans have applied for unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — and with it being the top of April, a lot of people have found themselves unable to pay rent, utilities, and other bills. Some landlords are understanding, many are not.

From NBC New York:

“A Brooklyn landlord announced that he will waive rent fees for all of his residents because of the coronavirus pandemic. On March 30, Mario Salerno posted a notice on the front doors of all his buildings with the announcement that rent would be waived for the month of April 2020. ‘Due to the recent pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 affecting all of us, please note I am waiving rent for the month for April,’ the notice stated.”

According to the site, 59-year-old Salerno owns approximately 80 apartments, rented by 200 tenants all across Williamsburg and Greenpoint. He tells the site:

“I want everybody to be healthy… that’s the whole thing,” adding “For me, it was more important for people’s health and worrying about who could put food on whose table. I say don’t worry about paying me, worry about your neighbor and worry about your family.”

One tenant who has been out of work since her hair salon shut down called Salerno “Superman.” We love to see it.