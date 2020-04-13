All The Dope Music From Season 4 Of HBO’s “Insecure”

Insecure, everyone’s favorite show to debate about on Twitter has finally returned from hiatus for its fourth season.

It’s been a year and a half since we’ve seen Insecure on the little screen when Issa was interviewing for new jobs, and Molly was attempting to accept responsibility for her mistakes in relationships– both professional and personal.

In season’s past, we’ve seen Issa and Lawrence, a 5-year couple that called things off, be the subject of the series as fans debated who did who dirty and which has been more victorious since the break-up. But in season 3, we saw Issa and Lawrence explore new relationships, and the escapades that follow are hilarious. Now the new debate –as Issa tries to cope with her new friend dating her ex– is Issa’s rocky relationship with her best friend, Molly. In typical self-sabotaging Molly fashion, she’s been having a hard time coming to grips dating a man that isn’t Black and is projecting some of her problems onto Issa. She even goes as far as to question the amount of drama she as in her life.

We’re certainly in for a wild ride this season as we figure out how Molly and Issa’s friendship falls apart.

As we settle in for the new season –and its accompanying twitter debates– thankfully show creator Issa Rae keeps a Spotify playlist updated weekly so you can check out some of your favorites and get put on to some new artists at the same time.