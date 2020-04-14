Huh?: Florida Governor Deems The WWE An “Essential Business”

This has got to be one of the most Florida things ever.

The state that just can’t seem to get things right thinks that wrestling is just as crucial as its residents getting food and supplies during the coronavirus global pandemic.

In a head-scratching decision, mini-Trump, aka Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, expanded the pandemic essential services to include professional wrestling.

Wait.. what?

DeSantis’ state is currently under a stay-at-home order until the end of the month. Still, he has permitted the WWE to continue function “because they are critical to Florida’s economy.” The sports entertainment league will now be able to continue operating out of its WWE Performance Center near Orlando and continue to tape and air live events. It has been doing so since sh*t hit the fan but without fans present, which is why DeSantis claiming that WWE is essential is to its economy is mind-numbing because no one is buying tickets to the events.

In a statement from the WWE they claimed:

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination, and perseverance.”

Riggghhhttt.

Keep in mind that WWE owner Vince McMahon is a Trump supporter, and his wife Linda McMahon also served in Trump’s cabinet and runs a Trump 2020 Super PAC. We don’t blame you if you think this smells quite fishy cause the jig is clearly in sight.

Add this decision to the growing list of bonehead decisions that DeSantis has made as the coronavirus takes its toll on Florida. He was extremely lackadaisical in his response and dragged his feet when it came to shutting down the state, allowing people to celebrate spring break at state beaches. He finally seemed to get the message and imposed a shelter-in-place order on April 3, banning large gathers and only allowing essential services to operate. Of course, he went back on that and exempted religious services from the ban.

We just gotta shake our heads at this.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty