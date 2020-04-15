DJ Jazzy Jeff Opens Up To Will Smith About His Bout With Suspected Coronavirus Infection

Things got really scary for Dj Jazzy Jeff.

55-year-old DJ and producer Jazzy Jeff believes he survived a scary battle with the coronavirus and linked up with his longtime friend and music collaborator Will Smith to speak about it on his Smith’s new Snapchat series Will From Home. Jeff broke down all of the possible COVID-19 symptoms he experienced when he came back from a trip.

“I came home from my trip. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m coming down with something’ and got into bed, and I don’t remember the next 10 days. I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste.

Jazzy Jeff even put in perspective how hard it is to also get tested for the virus, pointing out he couldn’t get one.

“They gave me a flu test. And when I went and got the chest X-ray, she came in and said, ‘You have pneumonia in both your lungs.”

Damn shame.

Jeff also shared a grim outlook on the pandemic that has currently shut down many countries around the world, saying he believes we are still at the beginning phase.

“Unfortunately, people think we’re at the end [of the pandemic], and I think we’re really at the beginning.”

Honestly, we hope that is not the case, but we feel Jeff on that. You can watch the sneak peek of the Will From Home interview below.

Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty